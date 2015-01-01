पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आज नहीं होगी खरीद:नारनौल मंडी में कपास को लेकर आने वाले किसानों की बढ़ी भीड़

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनाजमंडी में लगी कपास उत्पादक किसानाें की भीड़ ।
  • अब टोकन सिस्टम से होगी खरीद, प्रतिदिन 100 किसानों को ही बुलाया जाएगा

न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर कपास बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। इसके चलते खरीद में बाधा उत्पन्न हो रही है। व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए खरीद एजेंसी ने अब टोकन सिस्टम से खरीद करने का निर्णय लिया है। टोकन मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से जारी किए जाएंगे। टोकन लेने के लिए कपास उत्पादक किसानों को शहर के नांगल चौधरी रोड स्थित नई अनाज मंडी में मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय पहुंचना होगा।

कार्यालय में आते समय किसानों को मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा पोर्टल पर कराए गए कपास के पंजीकरण की रसीद तथा अपना आधार कार्ड साथ लाना होगा। ये दोनों कागजात देखने के बाद मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से किसान को टोकन जारी किया जाएगा। इस टोकन पर किसान को मंडी में कपास लेकर आने की तारीख दी जाएगी। किसान निर्धारित दिन व समय पर कपास मंडी में लेकर आएंगे और टोकन देखकर गेट पास जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

मार्केट कमेटी सचिव नुकुल यादव ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन 100 किसानों को ही कपास लेकर मंडी बुलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए टोकन पर किसानों को मंडी आने की तारीख दी जाएगी। जिस किसान को जो तारीख दी जाएगी उसी पर किसान मंडी में कपास लेकर आएंगे और अपना गेट पास हासिल कर कपास बेच सकेंगे। उनका कहना है कि कपास लेकर आने वाले किसानों की मंडी में भीड़ बढ़ रही है। सोमवार को 228 किसानों आए थे। मंगलवार दोपहर ही किसानों की संख्या 200 पार हो गई थी।

इसके चलते कपास खरीद कार्य बाधित हो रहा है। खरीद कार्य सुचारू ढंग से चलाए जाने के लिए टोकन सिस्टम लागू किया गया है। यह किसान,मार्केट कमेटी तथा खरीद एजेंसी की सुविधा के लिए है। इससे खरीद सुचारू ढंग से चल सकेगी तथा किसानों के बीच आपाधापी व धक्का मुक्की भी नहीं होगी। मंडी में वाहनों का आवागमन भी व्यवस्थित बना रहेगा। इसलिए किसान इस व्यवस्था का बनाए रखने में सहयोग करें।

आज नहीं होगी खरीद

खरीद एजेंसी कॉटन काॅर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के खरीद अधिकारी विजय कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार को 228 किसान कपास लेकर मंडी पहुंच गए थे। इतने ही किसान मंगलवार को आ गए। इसके चलते दो दिन में ही करीब 6 हजार क्विंटल कपास की खरीद हो गई। इसके चलते खरीदी गई कपास की अनलोडिंग में दिक्कत आ रही है। इसलिए बुधवार को खरीद नहीं की जाएगी। सोमवार मंगलवार को जो कपास खरीदी गई है पहले उसकी अनलोडिंग की जाएगी।

गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को अटेली में खरीद की जाएगी। शनिवार को दिवाली का तथा रविवार को अवकाश रहेगा। इसलिए सोमवार को ही नारनौल मंडी में खरीद हो पाएगी। वह भी टोकन सिस्टम से। इसलिए किसान मार्केट कमेटी से पहले अपना टोकन प्राप्त कर लें। टोकन के अनुसार ही निर्धारित दिन व समय पर मंडी में कपास लेकर आएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें