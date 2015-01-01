पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक आयोजित:गांवों में युवा क्लबों के गठन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के दिए निर्देश

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2020-21 में होने वाली गतिविधियों की कार्य योजना पर चर्चा

उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने कहा कि सभी गांवों में युवा मंडल की सर्वे और नए युवा मंडल बनाने के लिए युवाओं को प्रेरित किया जाए। त्यौहार पर गांवों में कोरोना वायरस महामारी के प्रति लोगों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए रैली, पोस्टर, डोर-टू-डोर जागरुकता एवं अन्य विभिन्न तरह के जन जागरुकता कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाए। मंगलवार लघु सचिवालय में जिला सलाहकार समिति युवा कार्यक्रम की बैठक डीसी की अध्यक्षता में हुई।

इसमें वर्ष 2019-20 की रिपोर्ट व वर्ष 2020-21 में होने वाली गतिविधियों के लिए कार्य योजना पर चर्चा की गई। इसके अलावा जिला युवा मंडल पुरस्कार के लिए उप-समिति का गठन करने व विभिन्न सामाजिक कार्य एवं युवा गतिविधियों के सफल आयोजन के लिए सुझाव लिए गए। बैठक में उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने खेल विभाग नारनौल और नेहरू युवा केंद्र मिलकर गांवों में युवा क्लबों के गठन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के भी निर्देश दिए।

इस मौके पर यूएनवी जिला युवा समन्वयक महेन्द्र कुमार नायक ने विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों में अच्छी नागरिकता के मूल्यों को विकसित करना, धर्मनिरपेक्ष रूप से सोच और व्यवहार को विकसित करना, कौशल विकास करना और युवाओं को विकसित एवं संगठनात्मक व्यवहार को अपनाने में सहायता करने पर विशेष रूप से ध्यान दिया जाता है। बैठक में जिले में सभी विभागों से तालमेल बनाकर सामाजिक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने जैसे कार्य करने का भी निर्णय लिया।

