भर्ती:सरकारी महकमों में प्रशिक्षु के ताैर पर आईटीआई पास युवा

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • एडीसी ने अधिकारियों को दिए प्रशिक्षुओं की रिक्तियां जल्द पोर्टल पर दर्शाने के निर्देश

राज्य सरकार की योजना के अनुसार इस बार जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में एक हजार आईटीआई पास छात्रों का विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों में एक साल के लिए प्रशिक्षु के तौर पर चयन किया जाएगा। एडीसी ने इस संबंध में विभागीय अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि वे इस बार नए पोर्टल अप्रेंटिसशिप इंडिया डॉट ओआरजी पर प्रशिक्षुओं की रिक्तियां दर्शाएं, ताकि 20 नवंबर से पहले-पहले प्रशिक्षु लगाने का कार्य पूरा किया जा सके।

इस संबंध में गुरुवार को एडीसी अभिषेक मीणा ने अपने कार्यालय में इस संबंध में विभागों द्वारा बनाए गए नोडल अधिकारियों की बैठक बुलाई। इसमें मीणा ने कहा कि इस बार राष्ट्रीय पोर्टल पर प्रशिक्षुओं को आवेदन करना है। इससे पहले सभी विभाग इस नए पोर्टल पर अपनी रिक्तियां दर्शाएं।

अगर इस पोर्टल के संबंध में कोई तकनीकी दिक्कत है तो आईटीआई नारनौल में संपर्क करें। उन्होंने कहा कि इस पोर्टल पर आवेदन करने वाले छात्र अच्छी तरह से कॉलम को भरें ताकि बाद में किसी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो। एडीसी ने बताया कि आईटीआई से एक वर्षीय कोर्स करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को 7700 रुपए प्रतिमाह तथा दो वर्षीय कोर्स करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को 8050 रुपए प्रतिमाह स्टाइफंड दिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी विभागों को अपने कुल पदों के 10 फीसदी प्रशिक्षु रखने हैं। सरकार द्वारा यह बहुत ही अच्छी योजना चलाई गई है। इससे एक तरफ जहां विद्यार्थियों को कोर्स करने के बाद प्रेक्टिकल करने को मिलता है, वहीं सरकारी विभागों को भी इन प्रशिक्षुओं से काफी सहायता मिलती है।

इसके बाद विद्यार्थियोंं कहीं भी पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ साक्षात्कार दे सकेगा। उसे कार्यालयों में काम करने की संस्कृति का पता चलेगा। इस बैठक में आईटीआई प्रिंसिपल हरमिंद्र सिंह, नोडल अधिकारी सुनील यादव अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

कोविड के दौरान भी मिलेगा प्रशिक्षुओं को स्टाइफंड
मीणा ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे सभी प्रशिक्षुओं को स्टाइफंड का भुगतान करेंगे। इस दौरान उनकी हाजिरी में छूट दी गई है। राज्य सरकार ने प्रशिक्षु ले रहे विद्यार्थियों को बहुत बड़ी राहत दी है। इस संबंध में सभी विभागों को सरकार की ओर से पत्र भी जारी हो चुका है।

सभी विभागों के अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करें कि समय पर सभी का भुगतान हो। अगर बजट नहीं है तो अपने मुख्यालय को पत्र भेजकर इस संबंध में डिमांड भेजें। किसी भी विद्यार्थी का स्टाइफंड नहीं रुकना चाहिए।

