कार्यक्रम:रेडियो अरावली पर प्रसारित होंगे स्थानीयस्तर पर तैयार कृषि दर्शन कार्यक्रम

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कृषि विशेषज्ञ करेंगे शंकाओं का निवारण, प्रोग्रेसिव फार्मर से सुनाएंगे अपनी सफलता की दास्तां

सामुदायिक रेडियो अरावली केंद्र पर अब स्थानीय स्तर पर तैयार कृषि दर्शन कार्यक्रम प्रसारित किए जाएंगे। इसकी शुरुआत दीपावली पर होगी। इस कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न विषयों के विशेषज्ञ जिला के किसानों को कृषि, बागवानी, मत्स्य व पशुपालन संबंधी समस्याओं का समाधान भी करेंगे।

इस सामुदायिक रेडियो पर विभाग की ओर से प्रस्तुत किए जाने वाले कार्यक्रम से पूर्व कृषि उपनिदेशक डॉ.जसविंद्र सिंह सैनी ने शुक्रवार स्टूडियो का अवलोकन किया तथा कार्यक्रम निर्माण संबंधी तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस केंद्र से ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था से संबंधित रोजगार के मामलों पर जानकारी देने के लिए विशेषज्ञ उपलब्ध रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही लाइव फोन इन कार्यक्रम द्वारा उनकी शंकाओं का निवारण होगा। रेडियो पर कृषि वैज्ञानिक व विशेषज्ञ किसानों को घर बैठे प्रशिक्षण देंगे। इस कार्यक्रम में ज्यादा से ज्यादा किसानों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

दक्षिण हरियाणा सांस्कृतिक मंच के सचिव महेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि रेडियो अरावली क्षेत्र के किसानों के लिए वरदान सिद्ध होगा। क्षेत्र के किसानों को ये दीपावली का बहुत बड़ा तोहफा है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्टूडियो में समय-समय पर प्रोग्रेसिव फार्मर्स को भी आमंत्रित किया जाएगा, ताकि उनकी बातें सुनकर अन्य किसान भी प्रोत्साहित हों। यह किसान अपनी सफलता की कहानी रेडियो के माध्यम से अन्य किसानों तक पहुंचाएंगे।

प्रदेश सरकार की भी मंशा है कि किसान पारंपरिक खेती को उन्नत खेती में बदलकर अपना उत्पादन बढ़ाएं। यह तभी संभव है जब किसानों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा नई तकनीक के बारे में जानकारी दी जाए। किसान अपने उत्पाद में और अधिक गुणवत्ता लेकर आएं इसी उद्देश्य के लिए रेडियो अरावली अब लगातार स्थानीय स्तर पर कृषि दर्शन कार्यक्रम का निर्माण करके किसानों के लिए उसका प्रसारण करेगा।

