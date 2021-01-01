पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंजूरी:नारनौल को जिला मुख्यालय बनाए रखने के लिए वकीलों ने शुरू किया हस्ताक्षर अभियान

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
नारनाैल जिला मुख्यालय बचाओ अभियान के लिए हस्ताक्षर अभियान शुरू करते वकील। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारनाैल जिला मुख्यालय बचाओ अभियान के लिए हस्ताक्षर अभियान शुरू करते वकील।
  • महेंद्रगढ़ को जिला बनाने के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के बाद अब नारनौल को जिला मुख्यालय बने रहने देने की जंग हुई आरंभ
  • तीन विधानसभा के 222 गांवों की ओर से राज्यपाल को भेजा हस्ताक्षर युक्त ज्ञापन

महेंद्रगढ़ को जिला बनाने के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के बाद अब नारनौल को जिला मुख्यालय बने रहने देने की जंग आरंभ हो गई है। मंगलवार काे जिला सत्र न्यायालय में बार सदस्यों ने इसके लिए प्रदर्शन किया तथा हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया।

इस अवसर पर नारनौल जिला मुख्यालय बचाओ संघर्ष समिति के मुख्य संयोजक व नप के पूर्व अध्यक्ष किशन चौधरी एडवोकेट ने साथी अधिवक्ताओं के साथ प्रदर्शन करते हुए बताया कि राज्यपाल सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य के नाम अपने तथ्यों पर आधारित बात रखते हुए रजिस्ट्री से ज्ञापन सत्यापित किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने दावा किया कि जिले की 3 विधानसभा के नागरिक नारनौल को ही जिला मुख्यालय बने देने रहने के पक्ष में हैं। तहसील नारनौल में 96 सबसे ज्यादा गांव आते हैं। नांगल चौधरी में 74 गांव व अटेली के नीचे 52 गांव आते हैं। दूसरी ओर महेंद्रगढ़ में 85 गांव, कनीना में 47 गांव और सतनाली मे 20 गांव आते हैं।

ऐसे में नारनौल के अंतर्गत 222 गांव आते है, जबकि महेंद्रगढ़ के अंतर्गत 152 गांव बनते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हिसाब से नारनौल शहर की जनसंख्या भी महेंद्रगढ़ से बहुत ज्यादा हैं। ऐसे में नारनौल जिला मुख्यालय की परिसीमाओं को पूर्ण करता हैं।

क्षेत्र की भौगोलिक स्थिति को वर्तमान का पैमाना बनाते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि नारनौल जिले की सबसे घनी आबादी का क्षेत्र है, जिसके कारण जिले के सुदूर निवासी हर नागरिक को न्यायिक व प्रशासनिक सेवा प्राप्त करने में दिक्कत नहीं आती हैं।

ऐसे में यदि जिला मुख्यालय महेंद्रगढ़ को कर दिया जाए तो रायमालिकपुर, रामबास जैसे दूसरे छोर के ग्रामीणों को आने कार्यों के लिए भारी मशक्कत करनी पड़ेगी। दूसरे भारतीय रेलवे के दिल्ली मुंबई एक्सप्रेस-वे के रेलमार्ग से नारनौल पूर्णत: जुड़ा हुआ हैं जबकि जिले का दूसरा कोई भी कस्बा इस सेवा से वंचित हैं, यह भी एक अहम बिंदु हैं।

इस मौके पर केशव संघी, भानी सहाय वाल्दिया, आशीष चौधरी, दीपक संघी, राकेश, सुरेंद्र ढिल्लो, राजेंद्र चौहान, रामगोपाल अग्रवाल, जितेंद्र चौहान, नीरज गुप्ता, दिनेश चौधरी, विजय संघी, अजय पांडे, राजेश सैनी, अशोक, कपिल हरित, सतीश यादव, रविंद्र यादव, नवल किशोर मित्तल, अनिल चौधरी, पंकज किरोड़ीवाल, नितिन चौधरी समेत अनेक वकीलों ने अपने हस्ताक्षरयुक्त ज्ञापन राज्यपाल सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य के नाम रजिस्ट्री करवाकर प्रेषित किया।

इधर, महेंद्रगढ़ में बार प्रधान बाेले- जब तक सेशन काेर्ट शुरू हाेने के लिखित आदेश नहीं आते तब तक जारी रहेगा संघर्ष

सरकार की तरफ से महेंद्रगढ़ में सेशन काेर्ट शुरू करने के लिए जारी किया गया पत्र

महेंद्रगढ़. जिला मुख्यालय की मांग काे लेकर मंगलवार को भी अधिवक्ताओं का अनिश्चितकालीन धरना जारी रहा। बार एसाेसिएशन के बैनर तले चल रहे इस धरने के 72वें दिन प्रदेश सरकार के एसीएस की तरफ से महेंद्रगढ़ में एडिशनल डिस्ट्रिक एंड सेशन काेर्ट के संबंध में पत्र जारी किए जाने पर चर्चा की गई। बार के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्राे. रामबिलास शर्मा के आवास पर सरकार के इस सकारात्मक रूख पर विचार विमर्श किया।
बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान अजीत यादव एडवोकेट ने बताया वाे इलाके के हक कि लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। सरकार ने कुछ सकारात्मक पहल शुरू की है। आशा करते हैं कि हरियाणा सरकार शीघ्र ही जिला मुख्यालय स्थापित कर क्षेत्र कि भावनाओं की कदर करेगी। जिससे क्षेत्र की मांग को बल मिला है। उन्होंने कहा जिला मुख्यालय स्थापित होना जनता का हक है।

उन्होंने आशा व्यक्त की शीघ्र सरकार महेंद्रगढ़ की जनता को जिला मुख्यालय का तोहफा देगी। धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे सूबेदार रामस्वरूप ने जिला मुख्यालय की स्थापना तक दाढ़ी नहीं बनवाने का संकल्प लिया। बार एसाेसिएशन के प्रधान अजीत यादव ने कहा सरकार की सकारात्मक पहल है। लेकिन जब तक काेर्ट शुरू करने के लिखित आदेश नहीं आते, तब तक उनका संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री के आवास पर हुई चर्चा

मंगलवार काे सरकार की ओर से अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय की स्थापना के लिए रचनात्मक सुविधाओं के लिए पत्र जारी हुआ। इस पत्र काे लेकर खासकर अधिवक्ताओं में दिन भर चर्चाओं का दाैर चला। बार का एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री रामबिलास शर्मा से मुलाकात की। इसे पूर्व मंत्री ने अधिवक्ताओं के साथ एक साधारण मुलाकात करार दिया।

जिला मुख्यालय नहीं ताे करेंगे पंचायत चुनाव का बहिष्कार: कुलदीप यादव

महेंद्रगढ़| सरताज जनसेवा ग्रुप के पी आर ओ कुलदीप यादव ने कहा कि अगर सरकार जिला मुख्यालय को महेंद्रगढ़ में स्थापित करने को लेकर जल्द फैसला नहीं लेती है तो पंचायत चुनाव का बहिष्कार करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि महेंद्रगढ़ एक बहुत पुराना पप्सो जिला होते हुए भी आज अपनी पहचान खोता जा रहा है।

कमजोर प्रतिनिधियों की वजह से हमारा मुख्यालय और उसके बाद बचे हुए जिले लेवल के सभी ऑफिस नारनौल चले गए। लोगों को सरकार की जनसुविधा लेने के लिए रोज नारनौल के जाना पड़ता है।

