आक्रोश:एलआईसी कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों ने मांगों को लेकर किया रोष प्रदर्शन, हड़ताल की दी चेतावनी

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम के प्रथम, द्वितीय, तृतीय व चतुर्थ श्रेणी के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों ने भोजन अवकाश समय में कार्यालय गेट पर केंद्र सरकार एवं निगम प्रबंधन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रोष प्रदर्शन किया। इसके साथ साथ सभी कर्मचारियों ने अपनी मांगों के लिए बिल्ले लगाकर विरोध जताया।

विरोध प्रदर्शन की अध्यक्षता करते हुए बीमा कर्मचारी यूनियन मंडल कमेटी रोहतक के सह सचिव वीर सिंह यादव ने बताया कि यह प्रदर्शन मुख्य रूप से सभी वर्ग के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों की तीन महत्वपूर्ण मांगों के संदर्भ में है। उन्होंने बताया कि 26 नवंबर को 1 दिन की हड़ताल करके सरकार को चेताया था, लेकिन मांगे नहीं मानी गई। उसके बाद 10 दिसंबर को विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। फिर भी एलआईसी मैनेजमेंट नहीं जाग रही। इसलिए अब निर्णय लिया है कि 22 दिसंबर को 2 घंटे की हड़ताल की जाएगी।

फिर भी अगर एलआईसी मैनेजमेंट कर्मचारियों की मांगे नहीं मानती है तो आने वाले दिनों में आंदोलन को तेज किया जाएगा। मांगों का जिक्र करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि कर्मचारियों का वेतन समझौता जो कि 1 अगस्त 2017 से देय है, करीब 40 महीने के अंतराल के बाद भी लागू नहीं किया गया।

इसे तुरंत लागू किया जाए। पेंशन को भी समय समय पर बढ़ाया जाए एवं पारिवारिक पेंशन में भी बढ़ोतरी की जाए एवं वर्तमान में लागू की गई एनपीएस व्यवस्था को खत्म कर पुरानी पेंशन लागू की जाए। विरोध प्रदर्शन में मुख्य प्रबंधक शरद कुमार, रामचंद्र वर्मा, रामानंद, सुंदर लाल, सुनीता यादव, विमला सैनी, उदय सिंह, संजीव भार्गव, विकास अधिकारी नरेंद्र सिंह यादव, अमित वर्मा, नवीन सैनी विकास बंसल, रोहिताश सैनी सहित सभी प्रथम श्रेणी अधिकारी एवं विकास अधिकारी एवं समस्त कर्मचारी शामिल थे।

