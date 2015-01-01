पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूक:महिलाओं के प्रति संवेदनशील रहने के लिए किया जागरूक

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्गा शक्ति एप के बारे में बेटियों को दिए टिप्स

एक तरफ जहां लोग शुक्रवार अपने घर में लक्ष्मी के आगमन के लिए सजावट और पाठ पूजा करने में व्यस्त रहे, वहीं महिला थाना पुलिस ने जिले भर में हर घर लक्ष्मी अभियान चलाते हुए झुग्गी बस्ती में जाकर बच्चों को उपहार दिए तथा दुर्गा शक्ति एप के बारे में बेटियों को जागरूक किया।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि दीपावली पर एक अभियान के तहत पुलिस टीम ने जिले भर में महिलाओं को दुर्गा शक्ति एप एवं महिला पुलिस थाना के बारे में भी जागरूक किया। महिला पुलिस थाने की एसएचओ राजकला ने महिलाओं को बताया कि हरियाणा सरकार ने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रदेश में दुर्गा शक्ति एप के माध्यम से सुरक्षा मुहैया करवाने की जिम्मेवारी ली हुई है। हर जिला स्तर पर दुर्गा शक्ति नामक टीमों का गठन किया हुआ है।

जिसके लिए पुलिस स्कूल, कॉलेज तथा गली-मोहल्लों में जाकर महिलाओं के मोबाइल में दुर्गा शक्ति एप डाउनलोड करवा रही है। इस एप के माध्यम से कोई भी महिला किसी भी परिस्थिति में इसका इस्तेमाल करके पुलिस की मदद मांग सकती है। कोई भी महिला अगर उनके पास किसी प्रकार की राय भी लेना चाहे तो उनका स्वागत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें