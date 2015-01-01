पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शोक:शहीद बिशनदयाल का पैतृक गांव नायन में राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एलओसी पर 10900 फीट की ऊंचाई पर ड्यूटी के दौरान अचानक तबीयत हो गई थी खराब
  • सरकार की ओर से नियम अनुसार मिलने वाला लाभ शहीद बिशनदयाल के परिवार को दिया जाएगा

नायन गांव में शहीद हवलदार बिशनदयाल का अंतिम संस्कार बुधवार को राजकीय सम्मान के साथ कर दिया गया। शहीद बिशनदयाल के पुत्र गौरव ने उन्हें मुखाग्नि दी। उनका पार्थिक शरीर लेकर आए सेना के जवानों ने उन्हें गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया तथा उल्टे शस्त्र कर सलामी दी। सेना के जवानों ने नेशनल फ्लैग शहीद बिशनदयाल के पिता जगदीश को सौंपा।

इस अवसर पर प्रदेश के सैनिक व अर्ध सैनिक कल्याण राज्यमंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने उन्हें पुष्प अर्पित कर अंतिम विदाई दी। इस मौके पर मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने कहा कि सरकार की ओर से नियम अनुसार शहीद परिवार को मिलने वाला लाभ दिया जाएगा। मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने शोक संतप्त परिवार का ढांढस बधाया व दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान देने की भगवान से विनती की।

शहीद बिशनदयाल अपने पीछे पत्नी कौशिल्या, दो पुत्री व एक पुत्र छोड़ गए हैं। शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर के साथ आए सूबेदार मनिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि शहीद हवलदार बिशनदयाल 6 पैरा बटालियन अल्फा कंपनी में जम्मू कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर में लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल पर 10900 फुट की ऊचंाई पर तैनात थे। 6 नवंबर को ड्यूटी के दौरान अचानक चक्कर आ कर बेहोश हो गए। इस पर उन्हें तुरंत सेना के जवानों द्वारा हाईयल्टी से नीचे लाया गया तथा श्रीनगर 92 बीएच कैंप हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया। जहां 9 नवंबर को उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली।

प्रशासन की तरफ से नायब तहसीलदार रोहित कौशिक व सब इंस्पेक्टर राजकरण ने शहीद को पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस मौके पर 6 पैरा बटालियन से हवलदार हरिओम, नायक पवन, हवलदार रामजीलाल, नायक सरदार सिंह, विकास कुमार,मेजर ईश्वर सिंह, जिला पार्षद सुरेश गुर्जर, नायन गांव की सरपंच के प्रतिनिधि रामकरण सहित काफी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें