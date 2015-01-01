पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कब्जाधारियों से मुक्त करवानिकाय की जमीन:बड़ा तालाब के निकट पक्की दीवार को गिरा नप ने रास्ते की जमीन को कराया खाली

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • निकाय की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने वालों के खिलाफ छिड़ी मुहिम

नगर परिषद के ईओ केके यादव ने चार्ज संभालते ही निकाय की जमीनों पर लंबे समय से कब्जा किए बैठे कब्जाधारियों के खिलाफ अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान छेड़ दिया है।

केके यादव ने नगर परिषद की जमीन को अवैध कब्जाधारियों से मुक्त करवा नप को सौंपने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी क्रम में 1 माह में तीसरी बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए शहर के निजामपुर रोड से बड़ा तालाब की ओर आने वाले रास्ते की जमीन पर प्लाॅट मालिक द्वारा करवाए जा रहे अवैध निर्माण को जेसीबी से तुड़वा निर्माण कार्य को बंद करवा दिया गया। इस दौरान कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने प्लॉट मालिक को चेतावनी दी कि वह दोबारा से रास्ते की जमीन पर कब्जा न करे, अन्यथा उसके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी। नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी बुधवार सुबह लाव-लश्कर के साथ शहर के निजामपुर रोड से बड़ा तालाब की ओर आने वाले रास्ते पर पहुंचे। वहां जेसीबी चालक ने कार्यकारी अधिकारी का आदेश मिलने पर जेसीबी से दीवार को गिरा रास्ते की जमीन में खाली करवाया। इस दौरान कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने निर्माण कार्य को बंद करवा प्लाॅट मालिक को जमीन की पैमाइश करवा अपनी जमीन पर ही दीवार का निर्माण करने की हिदायत दी। ईओ ने बताया कि तीन दिन पहले पूर्व नगर पार्षद दयानंद सोनी ने बड़े तालाब के निकट रास्ते की जमीन पर अवैध निर्माण करने की शिकायत की थी। शिकायत मिलने के बाद निर्माणस्थल का मौका-मुआयना किया गया। शिकायत सही पाए जाने पर टीम का गठन कर बुधवार सुबह अवैध कब्जा हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर परिषद की जमीन पर किए गए अवैध कब्जों को हटवाकर जमीन वापस नप को सौंपने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी के तहत सबसे पहले अग्रवाल सभा के निकट 30-40 सालों के किए गए पक्के अतिक्रमण को हटवाने की कार्रवाई की गई थी। इसके बाद नप कार्यालय के निकट नप की जमीन पर किए गए अवैध कब्जों को हटवाया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर के लोग सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा न करें तथा लाखों रुपए लगाकर निर्माण न करें, क्योंकि सरकारी जमीन कभी भी हाथ से जा सकती है। ऐसे में कब्जाधारी को मोटा आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। इसलिए नगरवासियों को उनका संदेश है कि वे सरकारी व रास्ते की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा ना करें।

