डिफाल्ट उपभोक्ता:एकमुश्त बकाया प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को 25% छूट देगी नप

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश सरकार एवं शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग निदेशालय ने नगर निगम/नगर परिषद/नगरपालिका में लंबे समय से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं करवाने वाले डिफाल्ट उपभोक्ताओं को 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक एकमुश्त बकाया प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाने पर 25 प्रतिशत की छूट देने का निर्णय लिया है।

इसके साथ ही सरकार ने नियमित टैक्स जमा करवाने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को चालू वित्त वर्ष पर 10 प्रतिशत छूट देने का निर्णय लिया है। सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स उपभोक्ताओं के लिए एकमुश्त बकाया टैक्स राशि जमा कर हजारों रुपए की छूट प्राप्त करने के साथ-साथ डिफाल्टर का कलंक धोने का अच्छा अवसर है। इसलिए सरकारी व गैर-सरकारी उपभोक्ता सरकार की इस योजना का लाभ उठाएं।

नगर परिषद कार्यालय नारनौल के अनुसार शहरी स्थानीय नगर निकाय विभाग निदेशालय ने अधिसूचना जारी कर नगर निगम/नगर परिषद/नगरपालिका के वर्ष 2011-12 से 2019-20 तक के प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकायादारों को एकमुश्त बकाया राशि जमा करवाने पर 25 प्रतिशत छूट देने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी प्रकार सरकार ने वर्ष 2020-21 तक का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाने पर चालू वित्त वर्ष पर 10 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त छूट देने का भी फैसला लिया है।

नगर परिषद कार्यालय के अनुसार सरकार एवं शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग की यह अच्छी योजना है। नगर परिषद नारनौल के सरकारी व गैर सरकारी उपभोक्ताओं की तरफ नप का करीब 9 करोड़ रुपए का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकाया है। उपभोक्ता इस योजना का लाभ उठाकर अपना प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवा हजारों रुपए की छूट प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। विभिन्न स्कूलों, बैंकों, समारोह स्थलों व निजी अस्पतालों पर भी टैक्स की बड़ी रकम बकाया है।

प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बकायादारों की सूची

उपभोक्ता का नाम बकाया राशि बिजली निगम कार्यालय सिंघाणा रोड 2220927 बिजली निगम कार्यालय महेंद्रगढ़ रोड 3246968 सब स्टेशन पावर हाउस माली टिब्बा 1631539 सब स्टेशन पावर हाउस हुडा सेक्टर 1631539 सब स्टेशन पावर हाउस निजामपुर रोड 424739 जिला सेशन जज 6506047 डीडीपीओ कार्यालय नारनौल 1631712 उपायुक्त कार्यालय 15468992 डीआरडीए कार्यालय 2850000 टीवी टॉवर नारनौल 627421 भारत संचार निगम नारनौल 119304 हैफेड कांप्लेक्स 24726 जिला सैनिक बोर्ड 62475 पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस 564866 नहर विभाग 5985000

