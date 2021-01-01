पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नारी शक्ति महिला ग्राम संगठन की वर्षगांठ:आर्थिक-सामाजिक उत्थान में ‘नारी शक्ति महिला ग्राम संगठन’ कारगर साबित होगा

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महिला सशक्तीकरण को प्रोत्साहन एवं एकता बनाए रखने के लिए मंगलवार गांव भूषणकलां में नारी शक्ति महिला ग्राम संगठन की वर्षगांठ मनाई गई। इस मौके पर हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन नारनौल की खंड प्रभारी मीना शर्मा मौजूद थी।

उन्होंने नारी शक्ति महिला ग्राम संगठन के कार्यालय का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं के आर्थिक, सामाजिक और राजनैतिक स्तर के विकास के लिए जिला में हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन डीआरडीए की ओर से सुदृढ़ तरीके से काम कर रहा है।

भूषणकलां में आजीविका मिशन के तहत 13 महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह बने हुए हैं। यहां बने सभी महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह गरीब परिवारों को जोड़कर बनाए गए हैं। इन समूहों को मजबूत और सशक्त बनाने के लिए इस मिशन के तहत सभी समूहों को मिलाकर एक ग्राम संगठन भी बनाया हुआ है जिस का नाम नारी शक्ति महिला ग्राम संगठन रखा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे संगठन महिला सशक्तीकरण व आर्थिक विकास में सहायक साबित होंगे। कार्यक्रम में प्रिया बाबानी, रीना देवी समेत अनेक गणमान्यजन उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser