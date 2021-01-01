पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम में उलटफेर:1.2 डिग्री के साथ नारनौल रहा देश के मैदानी भागों में सबसे ठंडा

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
नारनौल में घास पर जमा पाला। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारनौल में घास पर जमा पाला।
  • पहाड़ों से आ रही बर्फीली हवाओं से तापमान में आ रही गिरावट, जिले में कई स्थानों पर जमा पाला

पहाड़ों से आ रही बर्फीली हवाओं की वजह से तापमान में पिछले चार दिन से आ रही गिरावट शुक्रवार को पांचवे दिन भी जारी रही। गुरुवार की तुलना में शुक्रवार को तापमान 1.1 डिग्री गिरकर 1.2 पर आ गया, जोकि देश के मैदानी भागों में सबसे कम रहा। इसके चलते रात व सुबह सवेरे ठंड हाड़ कंपा देने वाली रही। जिले के कई स्थानों पर पाला जमा।

23 व 24 जनवरी को कमजोर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक असर से हवा उत्तर पश्चिमी से बदलकर उत्तर पूर्वी हो गई थी तथा जिले सहित प्रदेशभर में आंशिक बादलवाई रही। उसके प्रभाव से 24 जनवरी को तापमान 8.1 डिग्री आ गया था। डब्ल्यूडी का असर समाप्त होते ही हवा की दिशा भी बदल गई और बादलवाई साफ होते ही 25 जनवरी से तापमान में गिरावट आनी शुरू हो गई।

जो पिछले चार दिन से निरंतर जारी रही। पांचवे दिन भी तापमान में कमी आई और सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम होकर 1.2 पर आ गया, जोकि देशभर के मैदानी इलाकों में सबसे कम रहा। नारनौल के बाद 1.5 डिग्री तापमान के साथ सीमा से लगा राजस्थान का सीकर दूसरा सबसे ठंडा तथा 1.7 डिग्री के साथ चुरू तीसरा सबसे ठंडा स्थान रहा।

राहत की बात यह रही कि सूर्यदेव सुबह ही उदय हो गए और दिनभर चमकते रहे। इसके चलते दिन में ठंड से काफी राहत रही। वैसे भी दिन का तापमान पिछले चार पांच दिन से 2 डिग्री के आस पास बना हुआ है। जोकि सामान्य है। धूप तेज होने के साथ साथ दिन में हवा भी कुछ मंद गति से बह रही है। इससे भी ठंड से राहत मिल रही है।

तापमान में ऐसे आई कमी

  • दिनांक न्यूनतम अधिकतम
  • 24 जन 8.1 20.0
  • 25 जन 4.3 18.4
  • 26 जन 1.8 21.0
  • 27 जन 2.0 22.6
  • 28 जन 2.3 21.8
  • 29 जन 1.2 22.4

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक प्रभाव से मौसम में कल से बदलाव की संभावना: मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि रविवार से मौसम में कुछ बदलाव की संभावना है। चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग अध्यक्ष डॉ एमएल खीचड़ का कहना है कि 31 जनवरी से हिमालयी क्षेत्र में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ दाखिल हो रहा है। इसकी वजह से मौसम में कुछ बदलाव की संभावना है।

