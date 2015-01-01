पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीपीएल निर्माण की तैयारी:परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट होने के बाद ही नए बीपीएल के रजिस्ट्रेशन होंगे

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • एडीसी बोले- बीपीएल पंजीकरण का पोर्टल फिलहाल रहेगा बंद
  • पहले फैमिली आईडी अपडेटेशन का काम होगा

प्रदेश के हर बीपीएल परिवार को जब तक ‘परिवार पहचान पत्र’ से नहीं जोड़ा जाएगा, तब तक सरल पोर्टल पर नए बीपीएल के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं होगा। अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त अभिषेक मीणा ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर हर बीपीएल परिवार को परिवार पहचान पत्र से जोड़ा जा रहा है। इस प्रक्रिया के दौरान किसी भी नए बीपीएल का नाम सूची में जोड़ने के लिए पंजीकृत नहीं किया जाएगा।

फिलहाल इसका पोर्टल बंद रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अब हर कार्य के लिए पीपीपी(परिवार पहचान पत्र) का आठ डिजिट का नंबर आवश्यक होगा। सरकार की मंशा है कि परिवारों की सही स्थिति का पता लगाया जाए, ताकि उनकी जरूरत के अनुसार उन्हें सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाई जा सकें। प्रदेश के हर परिवार को सक्षम बनाने की दिशा में यह बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण काम है।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह जानकारी पूरी तरह से गोपनीय व सुरक्षित रहेगी। इससे सिस्टम में और अधिक पारदर्शिता आएगी तथा डुप्लीकेसी की संभावनाएं खत्म होंगी। परिवार पहचान पत्र के साथ अब तक वृद्धावस्था भत्ता, विधवा तथा निराश्रित महिला पेंशन और दिव्यांग पेंशन योजनाओं को जोड़ा जा चुका है। आने वाले समय में यह आधार की तरह हर प्रकार की सेवाओं के लिए जरूरी हो जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिला में 2.10 लाख परिवार में से 95 हजार परिवारों ने अपना ब्योरा अपडेट करवा लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन का लक्ष्य है कि इस कार्य को जल्द से जल्द पूरा किया जाए। अपडेटेशन में अटेली खंड आगे डीपीओ नरेश कुहाड़ ने बताया कि अब तक खंड अटेली में 55.52 प्रतिशत, सतनाली में 50.41 प्रतिशत, सीहमा में 49.66 प्रतिशत, कनीना में 48.80 प्रतिशत, नारनौल में 47.50 प्रतिशत, निजामपुर में 46.48 प्रतिशत, महेंद्रगढ़ में 44.95 प्रतिशत व खंड नांगल चौधरी में 44.21 प्रतिशत नागरिकोंं ने अपने परिवार पहचान पत्र को अपडेट करवाया है। जिले में अब तक लगभग 48 प्रतिशत लोगों ने अपने परिवार पहचान पत्र को अपडेट करवाया है।

