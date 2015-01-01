पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष के होने वाले युवा भी वोट के लिए भर सकते हैं फाॅर्म

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
नारनाैल में मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण संबंधी बैठक में राजनीतिक दलाें के प्रतिनिधियाें काे संबाेधित करते उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ।
  • मतदाता सूचियों का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान 16 से शुरू होगा
  • उपायुक्त ने की सभी राजनीतिक दलों के साथ बैठक

निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार जिले की मतदाता सूचियों का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण होगा। यह काम 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इस दौरान नए वोट बनवाने, कटवाने तथा किसी भी प्रकार की शुद्धिकरण का काम कराया जा सकता है। इस अवधि में कोई भी नागरिक अपने बीएलओ यानी बूथ लेवल अधिकारी से फाॅर्म प्राप्त कर सकता है।

मतदाता सूचियों का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान के संबंध में मंगलवार को उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने लघु सचिवालय में निर्वाचन पंजीयन अधिकारियों तथा राजनीतिक दलों की बैठक बुलाई। उन्होंने वहां उपस्थित पॉलिटिकल पार्टियों के प्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि वे इस काम में रुचि लेकर इसे पूरा करवाने मेंं सहयोग करें। इस अभियान के दौरान सभी योग्य नागरिकोंं का वोट बनवाने में सभी राजनीतिक दल अपने बूथ स्तर के एजेंट की सूची जल्द से जल्द उपलब्ध कराएं।

डीसी ने कहा कि इस अभियान मेंं वे युवा भी अपना फाॅर्म भर सकते हैं, जो आगामी एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष की आयु के हो जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी बूथों पर वोटर लिस्ट बीएलओ के पास उपलब्ध रहेगी। सभी नागरिकोंं को इस वोटर लिस्ट को अच्छी तरह से देखना चाहिए ताकि अगर इसमें किसी प्रकार की गलती है तो उसका सुधार हो सके। उन्होंने बताया कि फोटो पहचान पत्र बनने के बाद बीएलओ द्वारा मतदाता के घर पर ही पहचान पत्र भेजा जाएगा।

बैठक में उपायुक्त ने महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर व सुपरवाइजर के माध्यम से 18 वर्ष या इससे अधिक उम्र की लड़कियों को वोट बनवाने के लिए प्रेरित करें। वहीं खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे ग्राम सचिव व सरपंचों के माध्यम से लोगों को वोट बनवाने के लिए प्रेरित करें।

इस बैठक में एडीसी अभिषेक मीणा, एसडीएम महेंद्रगढ़ विश्राम कुमार मीणा, एसडीएम कनीना रणबीर सिंह, सीटीएम लक्ष्मीनारायण, कानूनगो रामफल, कांग्रेस जिला प्रधान सुरेंद्र यादव, इनेलो जिला प्रधान सुरेंद्र कौशिक, सत्यवीर बडेसरा, बीजेपी से अमन मेहता तथा महेंद्र सिंह गौड के अलावा विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

बीएलओ के पास होंगे ये फाॅर्म

उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने बताया कि सभी गांवों व शहरों में बीएलओ के पास सभी प्रकार के फार्म उपलब्ध रहेंगे। ये फार्म भरने के बाद यहींं पर जमा करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि वोट बनवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर 6, वोट कटवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर 7, वोट में किसी प्रकार की शुद्धि के लिए फार्म नंबर 8 तथा वोट को किसी दूसरे विधानसभा के अंदर स्थानांतरण करवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर 8-क उपलब्ध रहेंगे। ये फार्म जिले के सभी 781 मतदान केंद्रोंं पर उपलब्ध रहेंगे।

इन दिनों चलेंगे विशेष अभियान

डीसी ने बताया कि 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक चलने वाले इस अभियान के दौरान हर रोज मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का काम होगा, लेकिन अभियान मेंं और तेजी लाने के लिए 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर यानी इन शनिवार व रविवार को विशेष अभियान चलेगा। इस दौरान सभी बीएलओ अपने-अपने मतदान केेंद्र पर मौजूद रहेंगे। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ये सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि इन दिनों सभी मतदान केंद्रोंं पर बीएलओ मौजूद रहें।

वोट के संबंध में 1950 पर करें डायल

उपायुक्त ने बताया कि जिला का कोई भी नागरिक इस अभियान से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय के टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 पर भी संपर्क किया जा सकता है। इस नंबर पर वोट से संबंधित हर प्रकार की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

