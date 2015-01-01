पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजरे की खरीद:मैसेज मिलने पर किराए के वाहन पर बाजरा लादकर पहुंचे किसान, मार्केट कमेटी ने मंडी में नहीं करने दिया प्रवेश

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • गुस्साए किसानों ने रोड जाम कर जताया रोष, प्रशासन के दखल के बाद मिली एंट्री, नारनौल अनाज मंडी में विभिन्न गांवों से पहुंचे थे करीब 400 किसान

नारनौल अनाज मंडी में गुरुवार सुबह बाजरा लेकर पहुंचे किसानों को मार्केट कमेटी ने टोकन देने से मना कर दिया। इस दौरान मार्केट कमेटी ने अनाज मंडी के गेट बंद कर अनाज से लदे वाहनों को अंदर आने से भी रोक दिया।

भूखे-प्यासे किसानों के बार-बार आग्रह करने के बावजूद मार्केट कमेटी व खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड के प्रतिनिधियों ने उनकी कोई बात नहीं सुनी। इससे नाराज किसानों ने अनाज से लगे अपने वाहनों को नारनौल-जयपुर स्टेट हाईवे पर खड़े कर रोड जाम कर रोष जताया।

रोड जाम करने से सड़क के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी लाइन लग गई। बाद में सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच किसानों को समझाकर जाम खुलवाने के प्रयास किए, लेकिन किसानों ने पुलिस की बातों को अनसुना कर टोकन जारी कर उनके वाहनों को अंदर करवा बाजरा खरीद शुरू करवाने की अपनी बात पर अड़े रहे।

आखिर ढाई घंटे बाद मार्केट कमेटी ने टोकन जारी कर अनाज से लगे वाहनों को अंदर करवा जाम खुलवाया। जाम लगा रहे किसानों का कहना था कि गांव नीरपुर, मेई, नसीबपुर, हाजीपुर समेत अनेक गांवों के किसानों के मेरी फसल-मेरा ब्यौरा पोर्टल पर रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल पर मैसेज भेजकर उन्हें बाजरा बेचने के लिए बुलाया है।

सरकार के बुलावे पर वे किराए पर वाहन लेकर बाजरा लादकर अनाज मंडी पहुंचे हैं। यहां पहुंचने पर मार्केट कमेटी के कर्मचारियों ने किसानों को टोकन देने से मना कर दिया है।

इतना ही नहीं, मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों ने अनाज मंडी के गेट बंद करवा उनके अनाज से लगे वाहनों को भी अंदर आने से रोक दिया है। सुबह 9 बजे से किसान कभी मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों से तो कभी खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड के अधिकारियों से मिल कर टोकर जारी कर बाजरा खरीदने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं, लेकिन मार्केट कमेटी उन्हें आगे से आदेश नहीं मिलने की बाद कह टोकन देने से साफ मना कर दिया है। वहीं हैफेड के अधिकारी भी बाजरा खरीदने से मना कर रहे हैं।

प्रशासन के निर्देश के बाद मार्केट कमेटी ने जारी किए टोकन: प्रशासन के आदेश पर मार्केट कमेटी की टीम ने पौने 1 बजे अनाज मंडी के बंद गेट को खोल दिया। इसके बाद मौके पर जिस स्थिति में किसानों के वाहन खड़े हुए थे, उसी के अनुसार किसानों को टोकन जारी कर वाहनों को अंदर करवाया।

टोकन जारी करने की सूचना मिलने पर जाम लगा रहे किसान अपने-अपने वाहनों पर बैठ कर तथा टोकन लेकर अपने वाहनों को अनाज मंडी के अंदर ले जाकर बाजरे की ढेरी लगाने का कार्य शुरू किया। इस प्रकार मात्र 15 मिनट के अंदर किसान सड़क से हट गए। इसके बाद ही यातायात सुचारु हो पाया।

10.15 बजे किसानों ने रोड जाम कर जताया रोष मार्केट कमेटी व हैफेड के सामने गिड़गिड़ाने से बात नहीं बनी तो गुस्साए किसान सुबह 10.15 बजे अनाज मंडी के गेट के सामने नारनौल-जयपुर स्टेट हाईवे पर पहुंचकर अपने वाहनों को सड़क के बीचों-बीच खड़े कर रोड जाम कर दिया।

इस दौरान किसानों ने सड़क पर कांटेदार झाड़ियां डाल कर वाहनों का आवागमन पूर्णतया रोक दिया। इससे कुछ ही देर में सड़क के दोनों ने कई किलोमीटर तक की लंबी लाइनें लग गई। जाम की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच किसानों को समझा जाम खुलवाने के प्रयास किए, लेकिन किसानों ने समस्या का समाधान होने पर ही जाम खोलने की बात पर अड़े रहे। पुलिस ने उच्चाधिकारियों से बात कर उन्हें स्थिति से अवगत करवाया। करीब ढाई घंटे बाद पौने 1 बजे प्रशासन चेता।

