विरोध:डीए रोकने व मनमाने तरीके से कर्मचारियों का स्थानांतरण करने का विरोध

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
रेलवे कर्मचारियों का डीए रोकने, नाइट ड्यूटी समाप्त करने तथा मंडल अधिकारियों द्वारा मनमाने तरीके से कर्मचारियों का स्थानांतरण करने के विरोध में नॉर्थ वेस्टर्न रेलवे एंप्लाइज यूनियन ने सोमवार देर शाम केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारनौल रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्रदर्शन कर रोष जताया। इस मौके पर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सरकार से रेलवे कर्मचारियों का रोका गया डीए जल्द जारी करने तथा दूसरी कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों पर तुरंत प्रभाव से रोक लगाने की मांग की। प्रदर्शनकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए यूनियन के नारनौल शाखा सचिव राजबीर नेहरा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार कर्मचारियों का डीए रोककर एवं नाइट ड्यूटी बंद करके मनमानी कर रही है। इसके अलावा जयपुर मंडल के सहायक इंजीनियर रींगस द्वारा 13 कर्मचारियों का मनमाने तरीके से स्थानांतरण किया गया है। सरकार की इस मनमानी का नाॅर्थ वेस्टर्न रेलवे एंप्लाइज यूनियन पुरजोर विरोध करती है। इसके तहत यह प्रदर्शन करके रोष प्रकट किया गया है। यदि सरकार जल्द डीए जारी नहीं करेगी तथा मनमानी पर रोक नहीं लगाएगी तो रेलवे एंप्लाइज यूनियन अपने संघर्ष में तेजी लाएगी। इस प्रदर्शन में जितेंद्र यादव, मुनेश भार्गव, राजेंद्र प्रसाद समेत अनेक रेलवे कर्मचारियों ने भाग लिया।

