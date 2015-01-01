पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:सड़कों पर 5 से 7 फीट तक कब्जा जाम से जूझ रहे राहगीर, नप प्रशासन पड़ा ठंडा

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
नारनाैल बस स्टैण्ड अतिक्रमण के कारण लगा जाम।

बाजार में अतिक्रमण से सड़कें संकरी होने के कारण आए दिन जाम लगा रहता है। कोरोनाकाल में डिस्टेंस जरूरी है, लेकिन जाम की वजह से नियमों का पालन संभव नहीं हो पा रहा। इस समस्या का हल निकालने में ना तो प्रशासन की रूचि दिख रही है, ना ही नगर परिषद इसे हटाने के लिए अपनी घोषणा पर अमल करने का आतुर है। त्योहारी सीजन में मिली रियायत का दुकानदार अब नाजायज फायदा उठा रहे हैं। बाजारों में फिर से रोड पर सामान सजाकर उन पर कब्जा कर लिया है। इससे आमजन को आवागमन करने में फिर से भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

बता दें कि शहर के महावीर मार्ग से शुरू होकर मेन बाजार पुल बाजार, सर्राफा बाजार, पुस्तक गली बाजार, मानक चौक बाजार, बजाजा बाजार, पनीगंज बाजार, आजाद चौक, किला रोड होते हुए अनाज मंडी को जोड़ता है। इन बाजारों में हजारों की संख्या में दुकानें हैं, परंतु शुरु में स्थित महावीर मार्ग बाजार के दुकानदारों कहीं सड़क पांच फीट तो कहीं सात फीट तक अतिक्रमण कर रखा है।

ऐसे में जहां ग्राहकों को पुल बाजार, सर्राफा बाजार, आजाद चौक बाजार समेत दूसरे बाजारों में खरीददारी के लिए आवागमन करने में भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी केके यादव ने अपना कार्यभार संभालने पर शहर की सड़कों को अतिक्रमण मुक्त बनाने का वादा किया था। उन्होंने इसके लिए पहले मुनादी करने तथा उसके बाद ठोस कार्रवाई के भी आदेश जारी किए थे, किंतु नगर परिषद की ओर से अब तक इस दिशा में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

