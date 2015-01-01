पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क सुरक्षा जागरूकता अभियान:धुंध का दौर शुरू होने से पहले वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टर टेप लगाने का बनाया प्लान

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सड़क सुरक्षा संगठन, नारनौल की मीटिंग सोमवार को वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में काठमंडी नारनौल में हुई। वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष ने संगठन के 1 वर्ष के कार्यों का लेखा-जोखा प्रस्तुत किया, साथ ही सड़क सुरक्षा जागरूकता अभियान चलाने के लिए विस्तार से चर्चा की।

संगठन के वरिष्ठ सदस्य पुरुषोत्तम गुप्ता ने कहा कि लोगों को यातायात नियमों बारे जागरूक करने के लिए संगठन की ओर से सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर बड़े कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएं, ताकि सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाई जा सके। सुरेश संघी ने कहा कि धुंध व कोहरा के मौसम आने से पहले संगठन द्वारा नि:शुल्क रिफ्लेक्टर अभियान चलाया जाए।

इस अभियान के तहत सभी छोटे-बड़े वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टर टेप लगाई जाए। रिफ्लेक्टर टेप अंधेरे में चमकती हैं, ऐसे में आगे न पीछे से आने वाले वाहन चमकती हुई रिफ्लेक्टर टेप को देखकर समझ जाएंगे कि आगे दूसरा वाहन है। इस प्रकार दुर्घटना से बचा जा सकता है। एसआई फूल कुमार ने कहा कि संगठन सदस्य दो पहिया वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट पहनकर वाहन चलाएं।

पहले स्वयं सड़क नियमों का पालन करें। बाद में आम जनता को सड़क नियम सिखाएं। कोषाध्यक्ष राकेश यादव ने कहा कि संगठन घायल व्यक्तियों के लिए वर्ष में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन करें। प्रधान राजेश यादव ने बताया कि संगठन यातायात नियम लिखे बैनर व फ्लेक्स शहर के मुख्य स्थानों पर लगाए, जिससे आम जनता में सड़क सुरक्षा नियमों की जागरूकता आएगी।

इसके साथ-साथ समय-समय पर निशुल्क रिफ्लेक्टर कार्यक्रम, वाहन प्रदूषण जांच कैंप तथा रक्तदान कैंप लगाए जाएं। मीटिंग में सुरजीत सिंह अरोड़ा, अरुण शर्मा, धर्मवीर मूंडियाखेड़ा, बद्री प्रसाद, नरेश गोगिया ने भी अपने विचार रखे। इस अवसर पर कृष्ण कंछल, मन्मथ, मुकेश कुमार, गोविंद व्यास व सोमदेव शर्मा भी बैठक में मौजूद रहे।

