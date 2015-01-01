पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने अलग-अलग जगहों पर की छापेमारी 534 अवैध शराब की बोतलों के साथ 6 तस्कर गिरफ्तार

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
नारनाैल में पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ी गई अवैध शराब।
  • जहरीली शराब पीने से मरने वालों की बढ़ती संख्या को देख महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में पुलिस अलर्ट

सोनीपत, पानीपत व फरीदाबाद जिले में पिछले 2 दिन में नकली जहरीली शराब पीने से मरने वाले लोगों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए जिला महेंद्रगढ़ की पुलिस अलर्ट मोड पर आ गई है। एसपी चंद्रमोहन के आदेश पर शुक्रवार सुबह से ही सभी थाना प्रबंधक/ चौकी इंचार्ज व जिले के सुरक्षा एजेंट अवैध शराब तस्करों व शराब खुर्दो यानी हाथ से तैयार शराब का पता लगाने के लिए निकले।

उन्होंने अलग-अलग जगहों पर छापेमारी करके 534 अवैध अंग्रेजी व देशी शराब की 534 अवैध शराब की बोतलें बरामद की। इस कार्रवाई में पुलिस टीम ने 6 लोगों को गिरफ्तार भी किया तथा शराब तस्करी में शामिल एक कैंपर भी बरामद किया। पुलिस प्रवक्ता नरेश कुमार ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि एसपी ने आदेश जारी किया कि जिले में कहीं भी शराब की अवैध तस्करी नहीं होने देनी है।

इस मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही तुरंत कार्यवाही करें। इसमें किसी प्रकार की ढिलाई ना बरतें। इतना ही नहीं एसपी ने अवैध शराब पर रोक की हर रोज की जाने वाली कार्यवाही की रोजाना जानकारी देने के भी आदेश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी थाना व चोकी एरिया में अवैध शराब व शराब खुर्दों का धंधा नहीं होना चाहिए, इसके लिए संबंधित अधिकारी जवाबदेह रहेंगे।

एसपी के आदेश पर हुई इस कार्रवाई में अजय कुमार पुत्र जगदेव हुडीना से 10 बोतल देसी, बलबीर पुत्र हरनाथ लहरोदा से 12 बोतल देसी, जितेंद्र पुत्र लीला राम आकोदा से 26 बोतल अंग्रेजी व देसी, बलवान पुत्र जोरासिंह बाढड़ा से 78 बोतल देसी, मनोज पुत्र राजकिशोर, मोनू पुत्र रिसाल खरकड़ा बास से गांव धनोता के पास से 408 बोतल देसी कैंपर गाड़ी से बरामद की। इन सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ शराब अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज करके गिरफ्तार किया है। बाद में सभी आरोपियों को पुलिस जमानत पर छोड़ा गया।

चेतावनी : चोरी-छिपे तैयार हो रही जहरीली शराब
पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि जिले में सभी नशे के कारोबार करने वालों पर विभाग की पेनी नजर पहले से ही है। पिछले एक महीने में जिला महेन्द्रगढ़ में अब तक अवैध शराब की 2573 बोतल देशी, 961 बोतल इंग्लिश व 112 बोतल बीयर की बरामद की गई। इस दौरान 27 लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए।

शराब का सेवन करने वाले लोगों से भी यही अपील है कि जो शराब खुर्दो पर चोरी-छुपे तैयार की जा रही शराब का सेवन न करें। वह जहर हो सकता है। उन लोगो को भी पुलिस की चेतावनी है जो शराब खुर्दों पर यह जहरीली शराब तैयार करते हैं, इनके खिलाफ पुलिस सख्ती से कार्रवाई करेगी। एसपी ने कहा कि ऐसे लोगो को पकड़वाने में पुलिस का सहयोग करें और पुलिस को जानकारी दें।

