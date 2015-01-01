पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:त्योहार के मद्देनजर बाजार में पीसीआर के साथ तैनात रहे पुलिस

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस अधिकारियाें की बैठक लेते एसपी चन्द्रमाेहन।
  • सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर एसपी ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक, कहा-रात को भी थानों के गेट खुले रखें

पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन ने कहा कि पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर जाकर परिवादों की जांच करें। रात के समय भी थानों व चौकियों के गेट खुले रखें। रात के समय थानों व चौकियों के गेट पर हथियार के साथ संतरी की ड्यूडी दें। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बुधवार को अपने कार्यालय में पुलिस अधिकारियों की मीटिंग लेते हुए यह बात कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि दीपावली के त्योहार पर बाजारो में भीड़ हो गई है। खासतौर पर धन तेरस पर खरीदारों की भीड़ ज्यादा रहेगी। इसलिए सभी एसएचओ बाजारों में पीसीआर के साथ तैनात रहें। पुलिस प्रवक्ता नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि बैठक में पुलिस अधीक्षक ने सबसे पहले थानों की साफ-सफाई व रिकार्ड के रख-रखाव को लेकर सभी एसएचओ को जमकर लताड़ लगाई।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले एक सप्ताह में थानों व चौकियों के निरीक्षण के समय देखने को मिला है कि थानों में साफ -सफाई नहीं है। थाने का रिकार्ड का रखरखाव भी बेहतर तरीके से नहीं हैं। पिछले एक सप्ताह से थानों व चौकियों में साफ-सफाई व रिकार्ड के रख रखाव बारे आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दे रखें हैं।

इसके बावजूद अभी तक साफ-सफाई व रिकार्ड के रखरखाव में सुधार नजर नहीं आया है। इसलिए दीपावली के बाद सभी थानों व चौकियों का वे दोबोरा निरीक्षण करेंगे। इस दौरान उन्हें खामियां नजर नहीं आनी चाहिएं।

नो पार्किंग में वाहन खड़ा किया तो होगा चालान
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने कहा कि बहुत से लोग बाजरों में दुकानों के सामने गाड़ी खड़ी कर देते हैं, जिस के कारण भीड़ हो जाती है और जाम भी लग जाता है अब ऐसे वाहन चालकों के नो पार्किंग का चालान किया जाए इसके साथ साथ बिना नंबर की कोई भी गाड़ी व बाइक हो।

बाइक पर तीन सवारी हो व पटाखा की आवाज करने वालो का तुरन्त चालान करे ए बोलेरो गाड़ी व काले सीसे की स्कार्पियो गाड़ी को रुकवाकर उसकी गहनता से जांच व पूछताछ करे। नशीले पदार्थ यानी ड्रग्स का कारोबार करने वालो का पता लगाएं।

अब इन पर शिकंजा कसने लिए एक अभियान की शुरुआत की जाएगी। इसलिए अपने-अपने एरिया में इन पर नजर रखे। किसी के एरिया में नशीले पदार्थ यानी ड्रग्स का कारोबार न हो।

रात को हथियार के साथ गेट पर ड्यूटी दे संतरी
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने सख्त लहजे में कहा अक्सर सुनने में आता है कि रात के समय कई थाना के संतरी गेट बंद कर देता है। ऐसे में अब रात के समय थानों का गेट बंद नहीं होना चाहिए। गेट पर लाइट का प्रबंध रहे और गेट पर संतरी हथियार के साथ खड़ा रहना चाहिए। इसमें कोई किसी प्रकार की अवहेलना न हो।

थाना में कोई भी महिला अपनी शिकायत लेकर आती है तो उसकी शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करें। महिला की थाना में शिकायत नहीं ली है, उसे महिला थाना में भेजा ऐसी शिकायत उसे सुनने को नहीं मिलनी चाहिए। ऐसी शिकायत मिली तो मुंशी के खिलाफ सख्त विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

दर्ज मुकदमों की हर रोज देनी होगी जानकारी
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने कहा कि थानों व चौकियों में आने वाली शिकायत पर आईओ मौका पर जरूर जाए। ताकि सच्चाई का पता चल सके। किसी भी थाना एरिया में कोई आपराधिक घटना होती है तो संबंधित अधिकारी मुझे उसी समय जानकारी दी जाए।

इसके साथ ही थाना में हर रोज दर्ज होने वाले मुकदमों के बारे में रात को जिले के तमाम प्रबंधक थाना मुझे फोन पर बताएगा की आज कितने मुकदमे थाना में दर्ज हुए हैं। दर्ज मुकदमे की तफ्तीश बेहतर और अच्छे तरीके से करें। मुकदमे में हुआ खर्चे का सारा पैसा मिलेगा। मुझे मेहनत व ईमानदारी से काम करके दिखाए।

