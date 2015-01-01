पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधियों पर कसेगा शिकंजा:नारनौल की महावीर चौकी सहित जिले की 3 चौकियाें को पुलिस थाना बनाने की तैयारी

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में नेशनल हाईवे समेत एक चेकपोस्ट बनाने की योजना

अपराध व अपराधियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए पुलिस विभाग की तैयारी तेजी पर है। जिले के नए एसपी ने अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए 3 पुलिस चौकियों को थाने में तब्दील करने का प्लान बनाया है। इसमें शहर को दो हिस्सों में बांटकर सिटी थाने के साथ ही अब महाबीर चौकी को भी पुलिस थाने का दर्जा देने की तैयारी चल रही है। यह प्लान सिरे चढ़ा तो नारनौल शहर में दो सिटी थाने हो जाएंगे।

इसके अलावा जिले में निर्माणाधीन 3 नेशनल हाईवे पर संभावित अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए अलग से नया पुलिस थाना व बाॅर्डर इलाके में एक चेक पोस्ट भी बनाने की तैयारी चल रही है। यह जानकारी मंगलवार एसपी ने पत्रकारों को बातचीत दी। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में 3 नए थाना बनने पर पुलिस फोर्स भी बढ़ेगी।

नई गाड़ियां भी मिलेगी, जिससे अपराध पर ओर अधिक काबू पाने में सफलता मिलेगी। इसके साथ एक हाईवे थाना व चेकपोस्ट का सुझाव तैयार करके डीजीपी हरियाणा को भेजा जा रहा है, क्योंकि जिले में हाईवे बनने पर आपराधिक गतिविधि बढ़ने की आशंका रहती है। इस अंकुश लगाने के लिए हाइवे थाना अलग से होना चाहिए।

युवा पीढ़ी अपराध में रख रही है कदम

पत्रकारों से बातचीत में एसपी चंद्रमोहन ने कहा कि आजकल आपराधिक गतिविधियों में युवा पीढ़ी क्राइम का रास्ता अपना रहे है। मेरी जिले के युवाओं से अपील है कि वे अपराध के रास्ते पर ना चले। कानून से आप बच नहीं पाएंगे, इसलिए किसी बहकावे या लोभ लालच में न आएं ओर ऐसे लोगों से दूर ही रहें। एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि महिला की शिकायत हर थाना में ली जाएगी।

यह महिला की मर्जी है अगर वह अपनी कार्यवाही महिला थाना में कराए या नहीं। इलाके के कई होटलों में होने वाले गलत कार्य के जवाब में पुलिस अधीक्षक ने कहा कि जल्द ही दिवाली के बाद जिले के सभी होटल मालिकों के साथ बैठक करके उनको दिशा-निर्देश दिए जाएंगे कि अपना एक रजिस्ट्रेशन अलग से पुलिस चेकिंग के लिए लगाएं। पुलिस द्वारा हर रोज होटलों को चेक किया जाएगा।

इसका विवरण चेकिंग अधिकारी रजिस्टर में लिखेगा। शहर में बढ़ती ट्रैफिक समस्या व पार्किंग न होने के जवाब में एसपी ने कहा कि दीवाली के बाद स्थायी वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग बनाने पर शहर के लोगों के साथ बैठक करके सुझाव मांगे जाएंगे। जल्द ही पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की जाएगी, ताकि बाजारों में ट्रैफिक की वजह से जाम न लगे।

कनीना व निजामपुर पुलिस चौकी भी बनेंगी थाना

अपने कार्यालय में आयोजित पत्रकारवार्ता में उन्होंने बताया कि अपराध पर अधिक अंकुश लगाने के लिए जिले कि 3 पुलिस चौकियों को थाना में तब्दील करवाया जा रहा है। इसमें निजामपुर, महाबीर चौकी व कनीना चौकी शामिल है। इन चौकियों को थाना बनाने के लिए सरकार को प्रपोजल बनाकर भेजा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्रामीण इलाके के लोगों की समस्या को देखते हुए थाना सदर नारनौल को भी पुलिस फायरिंग रेंज पर बने ट्रैफिक थाने में शिफ्ट करने पर भी अभी विचार चल रहा है।

