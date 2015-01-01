पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रमिक अनशन:पीटीआई शिक्षकों की दो टूक, जॉइनिंग होने तक जारी रखेंगे अनशन

नारनौल23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धरने पर नारेबाजी करते पीटीआई शिक्षक ।

बर्खास्त शारीरिक शिक्षक अपनी बहाली की मांग को लेकर 156 दिन से चितवन वाटिका में क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे हैं।

मंगलवार को धरने की अध्यक्षता शारीरिक शिक्षक संघ के पूर्व जिला प्रधान कमल सिंह ने की। इसमें समिति के जिला प्रधान आशीष यादव की माता का सोमवार निधन हो जाने पर दो मिनट का मौन रखा गया। अनशन पर सत्यवान मुवाल, विनोद बडेसरा, विनोद जांगड़ा और राजेंद्र यादव बैठे।

हरियाणा विद्यालय अध्यापक संघ के ब्लॉक प्रधान कृष्ण कुमार मंडलाना ने कहा कि दीपावली से ठीक पहले शुक्रवार को विभाग द्वारा पीटीआई अध्यापकों को शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित करने हेतु पत्र जारी किया गया था, परंतु अभी तक उसे अमलीजामा पहनाने का कार्य नहीं किया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक प्रत्येक पीटीआई अध्यापक विद्यालयों में जाकर जॉइन नहीं कर लेते, तब तक उनका अनशन निरंतर जारी रहेगा। सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला सचिव महेश यादव ने विभाग में समायोजित किए जाने बाबत जारी किए आदेश को आंशिक जीत बताते हुए उम्मीद जताई कि हरियाणा सरकार पीटीआई अध्यापकों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए जल्द ही सम्मानजनक वेतनमान के साथ कर्मियों को मिलने वाले अन्य सभी लाभ देने की घोषणा कर पीटीआई अध्यापकों के साथ वास्तविक न्याय करने का कार्य करेगी। अध्यापक संघ के जिला प्रधान रमेश कुमार, सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला प्रधान कौशल कुमार ने भी अपने विचार रखे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें