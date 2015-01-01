पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिस्टम फेल:‘आधार’ के लिए कतार, कर्मचारी फरार; आधार अपडेटेशन के लिए दिनभर भटकते रहे लोग

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
अंत्याेदय केन्द्र नारनाैल में इंतजार में खड़े लाेग ।

लघु सचिवालय भवन, नारनौल में बनाए गए अंत्योदय केंद्र में आधार कार्ड बनाने वाली मशीन सोमवार को दिन भर खराब रही। मशीन खराब होने का फायदा उठा कर अंत्योदय केंद्र में बैठने वाले कारिंदे भी दिन भर केंद्र से फरार रहे। अंत्योदय केंद्र में दिन भर मशीन खराब होने की जानकारी देने वाला कोई कारिंदा न होने के कारण यहां आधार कार्ड बनवाने आए लोग दिन भर इधर-उधर भटकते रहे।

इस प्रकार अंत्योदय केंद्र के कारिंदों की घोर लापरवाही के कारण यहां आने वाले लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। बता दें कि कोरोना काल में साइबर कैफे की बजाय लघु सचिवालय भवन स्थित अंत्योदय केंद्र में ही आधार कार्ड बनाने व अपडेट करने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में आधार कार्ड बनवाने तथा अपडेट करवाने के लिए रोजाना बड़ी संख्या में छात्र-छात्रा व आमजन पहुंचते हैं।

अंत्योदय केंद्र में आधार कार्ड अपडेट करने वाली मशीन सोमवार को खराब रही। मशीन खराब होने का फायदा उठा कर केंद्र पर बैठ कर कार्य करने वाला व्यक्ति भी गायब रहा, जिसके चलते आधारकार्ड बनवाने व अपडेट करवाने पहुंचे सैकड़ों लोग परेशान रहे।

कार्य करवाने पहुंचे लोगों को केंद्र पर यह भी बताने वाला कोई नही था कि सोमवार मशीन खराब है और ना इसकी सूचना का कोई नोटिस आम जनता के लिए लगाया गया था। जानकारी पाने के लिए लोग दिन भर इधर-उधर भटकते नजर आए। लोगों ने केन्द्र पर अव्यवस्था देखकर प्रशासन व सरकार की आलोचना की। परेशान लोगों ने कहा कि पहले भी काम के लिए धक्के खाते थे और अब भी धक्के ही खा रहे हैं।

आखिर में आधारकार्ड अपडेट केंद्र सचिवालय नारनौल से परेशान होकर लोग नगर पालिका नारनौल में आधार कार्ड अपडेट करवाने पहुंचे, लेकिन वहां भी भारी भीड़ रही, जिसके चलते निराश लोग अगले दिन की तारीख लेकर देर शाम घर लौट गए। नगर परिषद नारनौल स्थित कार्यालय में आधार कार्ड अपडेट करते व्यक्ति ईश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार को 40 आधार कार्ड अपडेट किये।

