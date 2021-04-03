पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:राव तुलाराम स्टेडियम रेवाड़ी में होने वाली भर्ती अब हिसार में होगी

  • 14 मार्च से 5 अप्रैल तक थल सेना में खुली भर्ती का किया जाएगा आयोजन

भारतीय थल सेना में खुली भर्ती का आयोजन अब 14 मार्च से 5 अप्रैल तक मिलिट्री स्टेशन हिसार होगा। पहले यह भर्ती 1 मार्च से 12 मार्च तक राव तुलाराम स्टेडियम रेवाड़ी में होनी थी लेकिन कोरोना वायरस के कारण अब हिसार में होगी।

सेना भर्ती कार्यालय चरखी दादरी की ओर से जारी विज्ञप्ति अनुसार सेना भर्ती के लिए जिन युवाओं ने आवेदन किया था, उनका प्रवेश पत्र उनकी मेल आईडी पर डाल दिया जाएगा।

उम्मीदवार प्रवेशपत्र दी हुई तारीख व समय पर हिसार मिलिट्री स्टेशन में भर्ती प्रक्रिया के लिए रिपोर्ट करें। उम्मीदवारों को भर्ती के लिए रैली मैदान में मैट्रिक व दस जमा दो के मूल प्रमाण पत्रों बोनाफाइड हरियाणा निवास प्रमाण पत्र की कापी, जाति प्रमाण पत्र और चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र लाना अनिवार्य है।

एनसीसी धारक मूल प्रमाण साथ लेकर आएं। खेलकूद प्रमाण पत्र प्राधिकृत फेडरेशन के द्वारा निर्गत किया हुआ होना चाहिए। खेलकूद प्रमाण रैली तिथि से केवल दो वर्ष के अंदर का ही मान्य होगा। यदि उपरोक्त ग्रेडेशन प्रमाण पत्र साथ नहीं होगा तो कोई बोनस अंक नहीं दिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि सैनिक व भूतपूर्व सैनिक व विधवाओं के पुत्र का रिलेशन सर्टिफिकेट एवं पिता डिस्चार्ज बुक की मूल प्रमाण पत्र होना आवश्यक है। एनआईओएस व हरियाणा ओपन उम्मीदवार अपने साथ आठवीं व नौवीं कक्षा का स्थानांतरण प्रमाण-पत्र साथ में अवश्य लाएं जिस पर बीईओ व डीईओ के हस्ताक्षर होना अनिवार्य है।

उन्होंंने बताया कि जिन उम्मीदवारों के पास जरूरी दस्तावेजों की मूल प्रति नहीं होगी उनको रैली में भाग नहीं लेने दिया जाएगा और दस्तावेज के अभाव में उनका नाम रैली से रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। सेना भर्ती कार्यालय ने भर्ती के लिए आवेदन करने वाले युवाओं से अपील की है कि वे दलालों व जालसाजों के चंगुल से दूर रहें। सेना भर्ती में पूर्ण पारदर्शिता बरती जाएगी। केवल अपने योग्यता एवं कठिन परिश्रम पर विश्वास करें। रिश्वत लेना या देना, फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र का इस्तेमाल और अनुचित साधनों के इस्तेमाल में शामिल होना एक दंडनीय अपराध है और ऐसा करने वाले उम्मीदवार कानून के तहत दंड के लिए उत्तरदायी होंगे।

फोटो तीन माह से पुराने नहीं होने चाहिएं

उन्होंने बताया कि उम्मीदवार 20 नवीनतम रंगीन पासपोर्ट साइज की फोटोग्राफ लेकर आएं। 3 महीने से पुराने फोटो नहीं होने चाहिए। 21 वर्ष से कम उम्मीदवार को अविवाहित प्रमाण.पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होगा जिस पर स्वयं माता-पिता व सरपंच के हस्ताक्षर होने चाहिए।

सभी उम्मीदवार अपना एफिडेविट रैली नोटिफिकेशन में दिए गए सैंपल के अनुसार बनवाकर लाएं। रैली में प्रवेश से पूर्व सभी उम्मीदवार अपने दांत व कानों की सफाई बाल कटवाकर तथा शरीर को साफ-सुथरा करके आएं ताकि पहचान एवं डॉक्टरी जांच में किसी प्रकार की परेशानी ना हो।

भर्ती प्रक्रिया में भाग लेने से पहले सभी उम्मीदवार कोरोना जांच करवाकर कोरोना वायरस मुक्त प्रमाण पत्र अपने साथ लाएं। इस संबंध में अन्य जानकारी के लिए उम्मीदवार ज्वॉइन इंडियन आर्मी डॉट एनआईसी डॉट इन वेबसाइट पर भर्ती कार्यालय द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन देख लें।

