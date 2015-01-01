पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपायुक्त ने कहा:एसएमजीटी व सीपीग्राम पर आने वाली शिकायतों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दूर करें

नारनौल
अन्ताेदय-सरल केन्द्र के कार्याें की समीक्षा बैठक में रिपाेर्ट जांचते डीसी ।
  • जिन विभागों की शिकायतें अत्यधिक हैं, उनकी बैठक प्रत्येक सप्ताह होगी

उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने कहा कि अंत्योदय व सरल केंद्र के माध्यम से प्रदान की जा रही योजनाएं व सेवाएं तय समय में देने के लिए अधिकारी खुद विभागीय पोर्टल का अवलोकन करना सुनिश्चित करें। लघु सचिवालय में मंगलवार सुबह हुई अंत्योदय-सरल केंद्र की समीक्षा बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी कौस्तुभ विराट ने सभी विभागों की प्रगति रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की।

इसमें उपायुक्त ने कहा कि अगर किसी अधिकारी को पार्टल संबंधित कार्य में किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत की आती है तो प्रशासन का अवगत करवाएं तथा कार्यालय में नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त करें। अधिकारी समय पर शिकायत का निवारण कर जिला का स्कोर सुधारने को प्राथमिकता दें। उन्होंने सीएम विंडो की समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि जिन विभागों की शिकायतें अत्यधिक हैं उनकी बैठक प्रत्येक सप्ताह होगी।

अधिकारी निर्धारित समय में ही शिकायतों का निवारण करें ताकि आमजन को सुविधा का लाभ मिल सके। उन्होंने कहा कि एसएमजीटी व सीपीग्राम पर आने वाली शिकायतों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दूर करें ताकि अधिक समय तक शिकायतें पोर्टल पर न रहे और जिला का स्कोर अच्छा रहे।

उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सभी कार्य समय सीमा में होने चाहिए। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी कौस्तुभ विराट ने बताया कि जिला में ई-ऑफिस स्थापित करने की प्रक्रिया जारी है। ई-ऑफिस से कार्य प्रणाली में परिर्वतन होगा।

