पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:सड़क-चौराहों पर सफेद पट्टी व वाहनों पर लगेगी रिफ्लेक्टर टेप

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारनाैल में अधिकारियाें की बैठक लेते उपायुक्त अजय कुमार।
  • सड़क सुरक्षा व स्कूल सुरक्षित वाहन पॉलिसी के संबंध में डीसी ने ली बैठक, दुर्घटना पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए तैयार की योजना
  • धुंध के समय व रात को वाहन चालकों को नहीं होगी परेशानी

उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने शुक्रवार को लघु सचिवालय में सड़क सुरक्षा व स्कूल सुरक्षित वाहन पॉलिसी के संबंध में अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले धुंध के मौसम को देखते हुए सभी विभाग तालमेल करके इस दिशा में काम करें।

उन्होंने बीएंडआर व एनएचआई के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि जिले की सभी सड़कों पर सफेद पट्टी लगाएं ताकि धुंध के मौसम में वाहन चालकों को वाहन चलाते समय आसानी हो।

डीसी ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए की वाहनों के पीछे रिफ्लेक्टर टेप लगाएं ताकि दूर से ही वाहन दिखाई दे। अपरोच रोड से मुख्य सड़क पर मिलने वाले प्वाइंट पर भी ऐसा संकेतक लगाएं जिससे वाहन दुर्घटना पर अंकुश लग सके।

सड़क के किनारे स्थित पुलिया दिवारों की मरम्मत भी समय पर करवाना सुनिश्चित करें तथा सड़कों पर पैचअप वर्क करवाएं। इस मौके पर पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन ने स्थानीय महावीर चौक व महेन्द्रगढ़ के राव तुला राम चौक पर स्थित ट्रैफिक लाइट को ठीक न होने से आमजन को होने वाली दिक्कत से अवगत करवाया।

इसके अलावा उन्होंने चयनित किए हुए स्थानों पर स्पीड ब्रेकर पर सफेद पट्टी लगवाने के लिए कहा। इसके अतिरिक्त नारनौल व अटेली के बस स्टैंड के पास लगने वाली रेहड़ियों को उचित दूरी बनाए रखने की बात कही।

दुकानदारों द्वारा अपना सामान सड़क तक लगाए रखने के कारण वाहनों व आमजन के आवागमन में दिक्कत होती है वहीं दूसरी ओर जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है। सुचारू व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस बल की आवश्यकता हो तो अवगत करवाए।

इस मौके पर आरटीए विजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि गत माह के दौरान स्कूल वाहन सुरक्षा पॉलिसी के तहत ब्लाक स्तर पर वाहनों की चैकिंग का अभियान जारी रहेगा। गत माह के दौरान 49 स्कूल वाहन चैक किए गए जिनमें से 15 सकूल वाहनों में पॉलिसी के तहत खामियां पाई गई। इस अवसर पर नगराधीश लक्ष्मीनारायण, एसडीएम रणबीर के अलावा अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें