सेमिनार:जनमानस में सूचनाओं की बेहतर समझ विकसित करने के लिए आज राजकीय कॉलेज में होगा सेमिनार

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नागरिकों में सूचनाओं की बेहतर समझ विकसित करने के लिए सामुदायिक रेडियो अरावली केंद्र की ओर से 23 नवंबर को राजकीय कॉलेज नारनौल में एक सेमिनार आयोजित किया जाएगा। रेडियो अरावली के निदेशक मनीष विद्यार्थी ने बताया कि सूचना एवं तकनीक के इस युग में विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लोगों के पास हर रोज लाखों सूचनाएं पहुंच रही हैं।

इन सूचनाओं का विश्लेषण करने तथा बेहतर समझ विकसित करने के लिए यह सेमिनार आयोजित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि गूगल न्यूज की पहल पर डाटालीड व इंटर न्यूज द्वारा एक फैक्टशाला कार्यक्रम पूरे देश में चलाया गया है। विभिन्न माध्यमों से मिलने वाली सूचना को परखने का कार्य इस फैक्टशाला कार्यक्रम के तहत किया जाता है ताकि समाज में सही सूचना पहुंचे।

उन्होंने बताया कि कई बार राजनीतिक उद्देश्यों की पूर्ति के लिए जानबूझकर गलत सूचनाएं प्रेषित की जाती हैं। इन सूचनाओं को तथ्यों के साथ रखने के बाद उस सूचना को फैक्टशाला कार्यक्रम के तहत पूरे देश में सामुदायिक रेडियो केंद्रों के माध्यम से प्रसारित किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिला के सामुदायिक रेडियो अरावली केंद्र की ओर से 23 नवंबर को फैक्टशाला कार्यक्रम के एपिसोड का प्रसारण हर सोमवार दिन में 11 बजे किया जाएगा। इसमें एआईपीआरओ धर्मेन्द्र कादयान के साथ आरजे नेहा इसके होस्ट होंगे।

आज के दौर में लोगों को सही सूचनाओं की जरूरत है तथा लोगों से ‘किसी भी सूचना को शेयर करने से पहले देखो, सोचो और फिर शेयर करो’ की अपील की और उसकी महत्ता के बारे में जानकारी देंगी। यह एक समाचार और सूचना साक्षरता कार्यक्रम है। इसका उद्देश्य सूचना का मूल्यांकन और बारीकी से समीक्षा करने में लोगों की मदद करना है।

