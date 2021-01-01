पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:वार्ड-1 में खुले में बह रहा है सीवर; सीएम विंडो पर खानापूर्ति, बिना समाधान निपटाई शिकायत

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
नारनाैल में खुला बहता सीवर। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारनाैल में खुला बहता सीवर।

शिकायतों को लेकर सीएम विंडो पर भी अब खानापूर्ति होने लगी है। यह हम नहीं, बल्कि यहां की हकीकत बोल रही है। शहर के वार्ड नंबर-1 में मोडवाला मंदिर के पीछे जाकर देखा जाए तो अब भी सीवर खुले में बह रहा है, जबकि सीएम विंडो पर की गई शिकायत में इसका समाधान हो गया है और समाधान होने का संदेश भी शिकायतकर्ता को भेज दिया गया है।

हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि सीएम स्तर पर हर माह सीएम विंडो की शिकायतों पर की जाने वाली कार्रवाई की समीक्षा की जा रही है। शिकायतों को लेकर लापरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है, लेकिन लगता है नारनौल के जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को इसका कोई भय नहीं है। तभी तो उन्होंने समस्या का समाधान किए बिना ही सीएम विंडो डेस्क को संदेश भेज दिया कि शिकायत का हल हो गया है।

दरअसल यह मामला शहर के वार्ड नंबर-1 में मोडावाला मंदिर के पीछे का है। जहां सीवर खुला बह रहा है। इससे आस पास के लोगों का जीना मुहाल हो गया है। यहां के निवासी किशन लाल ने बताया कि खुले में बहते सीवर की समस्या को लेकर उन्होंने सीएम विंडो में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। मोहल्ले के लोग स्थानीय अधिकारियों से कई बार गुहार लगा चुके हैं, लेकिन समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ।

इस पर उन्होंने सीएम विंडो पर इस आस उम्मीद में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि वहां से समाधान होगा ही, लेकिन मंगलवार को वे मोबाइल पर मैसेज देखकर हैरान रह गए। मैसेज में लिखा था कि आपकी शिकायत का समाधान हो गया। जबकि हकीकत यह है कि सीवर आज भी खुला ही बह रहा है। उनका कहना है कि यह सरासर सरकार और जनता के साथ धोखा है और स्वच्छ भारत योजना का मजाक है।

सीएम विंडो से यह आया है जवाब

[2/2, 10:56 एम] 91 94162 14477: नमस्ते किशन लाल यह आपको सूचित करना है कि आपके (सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य एवं इंजीनियरिंग विभाग) की सर्विस (मल अवरोधित/ मेनहोल का अधिक प्रवाह) की आवेदन आईडी: (352539) 100 प्रतिशत पूरी हो चुकी है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए सरल वेबसाइट पर जाएं।

