अतिक्रमण से सिकुड़ी सड़कें:त्योहारी सीजन में सड़कों पर सामान रखकर बेचने की छूट का अब तक फायदा उठा रहे हैं दुकानदार

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
नारनाैल में बस स्टैण्ड पर दुकानदाराें द्वारा किया गया अतिक्रमण।
  • हाईवे और मेन बाजार में दुकानदारों की मनमानी, लोगों को आवाजाही में हो रही परेशानी

शहर के नेशनल हाईवे, दूसरी मुख्य सड़कों एवं बाजारों में बढ़ते अतिक्रमण ने शहर की सूरत बिगाड़ दी है। स्थिति यह है कि नेशनल हाइवे पर दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़क पर 15 से 20 फीट तक अतिक्रमण किया गया है, वहीं बाजारों में भी दुकानदारों ने कहीं 5 तो कहीं 10 फीट तक अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। इसके चलते सड़कों एवं बाजारों में सुबह से लेकर मार्केट बंद होने तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

जाम के कारण जहां एंबुलेंस को अस्पताल पहुंचने के लिए रास्ता नहीं मिल पाता है, वहीं बाजारों में खरीददारी के लिए आने वाले लोगों को आवागमन करने में भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, इसके बावजूद पिछले लंबे समय से सड़कों एवं बाजारों अतिक्रमण हटाने के प्रशासन प्रयास कहीं दूर-दूर तक नजर नहीं रहे हैं।

बता दें कि शहर के अंदर से गुजर रहे एनएच-11 पर हीरो-होंडा चौक, सिंघाणा रोड, महावीर चौक तथा बस स्टैंड पर दुकानदारों ने दुकानों के बाहर अपना सामान लगाकर तथा पैसे लेकर फल/सब्जी व दूसरे सामान की रेहड़ियां लगवाकर 15 से 20 फीट तक कब्जा कर रखा है। ऐसे में 95 फीट चौड़ा एनएच-11 बस स्टैंड से हीरो-होंडा चौक तक मात्र 40 से 45 फीट चौड़ा रह गया है।

इसी प्रकार शहर के मुख्य बाजार महावीर मार्ग पर प्रवेश द्वार पर ही दोनों तरफ के दुकानदारों में सड़क पर अतिक्रमण करने की होड़ लगी हुई है। यहां दोनों तरफ के दुकानदार सड़क के बीचों-बीच आ बैठे हैं। इसके चलते यहां बाइकों के आवागमन से ही जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

इसके अलावा शहर के महावीर चौक से पुराना बस स्टैंड, पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस, गर्ल्स आईटीआई, तालाब बहादुर सिंह तक दुकानदारों द्वारा कहीं 10 तो कहीं 15 फीट तक अतिक्रमण किया गया है। इनके अलावा शहर की लोहा मंडी, अनाज मंडी, आजाद चौक व पुल बाजार समेत दूसरे बाजारों में भी अतिक्रमण का भारी बोलबाला है।

इसके चलते यहां सुबह से लेकर मार्केट बंद होने से जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। जाम के कारण न तो एंबुलेंस को अस्पताल जाने के लिए रास्ता मिल पाता है तथा न ही खरीददारी करने के लिए बाजार आने वाले लोगों को आवागमन के लिए रास्ता मिल पाता है।

नगर परिषद ने सड़कों एवं बाजारों में लगातार बढ़ते अतिक्रमण को देखते हुए त्योहारी सीजन के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाने की बात कही थी। अब त्योहारी सीजन समाप्त हुए पूरा एक महीना हो गया है, परंतु नगर परिषद शहर में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाने को लेकर कतई गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रही है। इस प्रकार प्रशासन व नगर परिषद अधिकारियों की लापरवाही का खामियाजा मरीजों एवं लोगों को जाम में फंस कर भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

कमाल है... सीमा निर्धारण के लिए लगाए गए पाइप भी उखाड़ ले गए कब्जाधारी

ज्ञात रहे कि करीब ढाई साल पहले सामान्य बस अड्डा नारनौल के सामने बढ़ते अतिक्रमण के कारण लगने वाले जाम से लोगों को निजात दिलाने के लिए तत्कालीन पुलिस अधीक्षक हामिद अख्तर तथा नगर परिषद ने वहां दुकानों के आगे साढ़े 5 फीट की जगह छोड़कर खुदाई कर लोहे के पाइप लगाए थे।

उस समय एसपी ने दुकानदारों रेहड़ी वालों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए थे कि इन पाइपों के आगे वे अपना सामान लगाएं। अन्यथा उनके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करवा कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस अधीक्षक की सख्ती के बाद वहां से अतिक्रमण हट गया था।

इसके चलते बस स्टैंड पर लगने वाले जाम से भी निजात मिल गई थी, लेकिन एसपी हामिद अख्तर के यहां से तबादले के बाद अतिक्रमणकारी केवल तेजी से हदबंदी से आगे बढ़ गए, बल्कि उन पाइपों को भी उखाड़ ले गए। परंतु इसके बावजूद नगर परिषद ने दुकानदारों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इसके चलते बस स्टैंड आसपास फिर से दिन भर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

