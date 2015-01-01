पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतिम यात्रा:एसएसबी के जवान की हार्ट अटैक से हुई मौत, सशस्त्र सलामी से दी अंतिम विदाई

दौंगड़ा जाट में एसएसबी जवान काे अंतिम सलामी देते यूनिट से आए सिपाही।
  • दौंगड़ा जाट में शोक की लहर, सैकड़ों लोग हुए अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल

गांव दौंगड़ा जाट में सशस्त्र सीमा बल में उत्तराखंड के चमौली के गुवालद में कार्यरत 29 वर्षीय सिपाही ईश्वरसिंह का हृदयगति रुकने से देहांत हो गया। 6 माह पूर्व ही सिपाही ईश्वर सिंह के पिता दयानंद का देहांत हुआ था।

अपने पति की मौत की खबर सुनकर उसकी पत्नी किस्मत व 4 वर्षीय पुत्री हंसु का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल रहा, वहीं मां अपने बेटे की मौत का समाचार पाकर बेसुध हो गई। गांव के सरपंच ओमप्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि ईश्वरसिंह ने 18 नवंबर की शाम को अपनी मां से फोन पर बातचीत की थी। 19 नवंबर की सुबह ड्यूटी देने के दौरान हार्ट अटैक हुआ।

शनिवार सुबह अपने साथी जवान के शव को गांव लेकर पहुंचे एसएसबी के सब इंस्पेक्टर तहसीलदार व 7 जवानों की टुकड़ी ने तिरंगे में लिपटा शव परिवारजनों को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए सौंपा। उनकी अंतिम यात्रा में आसपास के गांवों के सैकड़ों लोग शामिल हुए। श्मशान भूमि पर एसएसबी 25 बटालियन सब इंस्पेक्टर अमीचंद ने 11 जवानों के साथ गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देते हुए शस्त्र झुकाकर सलामी सिपाही ईश्वरसिंह को अंतिम सलामी दी।

