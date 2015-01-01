पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंस्पायर अवार्ड विज्ञान प्रदर्शनी-2020:इंस्पायर अवाॅर्ड विज्ञान प्रदर्शनी के लिए चयनित विद्यार्थी अब 31 तक कर सकते हैं मॉडल अपलोड

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
कोविड़-19 के चलते इस बार ऑन लाइन हो रही इंस्पायर अवार्ड विज्ञान प्रदर्शनी-2020 में मॉडल ऑनलाइन अपलोड करने की अंतिम तारीख 31 दिसंबर कर दी है। पहले यह 15 दिसंबर निर्धारित थी। इसी के साथ चयनित विद्यार्थियों ने अपने मॉडल ऑनलाइन करना भी शुरू कर दिए हैं।

कनीना क्षेत्र के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय गुढ़ा की छात्रा ने वृद्ध लोगों के लिए रेलवे प्लेटफार्म कनेक्टर का आइडिया एवं एसडीएम वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय छितरौली के छात्र ने कम पॉवर से अधिक वजन उठाने का आइडिया मानक कम्पीटिशन एप पर अपलोड कर दिया है। जिला विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ रविंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि प्रदर्शनी में ऑनलाइन माध्यम से भाग लेने के लिए चयनित विद्यार्थियों को मानक कंपटीशन एप इंस्टॉल करना होगा एवं इसमें यूजर आईडी में अपना रिफरेंस नंबर डालकर गेट पासवर्ड पर क्लिक करके पासवर्ड प्राप्त करना होगा। यदि किसी विद्यार्थी को पासवर्ड रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल पर प्राप्त नही होता है तो विद्यालय मुखिया या जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

प्रदर्शनी में हिस्सा लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों को अपने साइंस टीचर के मार्गदर्शन में मॉडल तैयार करने होंगे। मॉडल तैयार होने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स को अपने मॉडल एप पर अपलोड करने होंगे। इसकेलिए मानक प्रतियोगिता एप डाउनलोड कर 2 मिनट का वीडियो, ऑडियो बनाकर तथा अपने मॉडल के चार फोटो भी अपलोड करने होंगे। इसके साथ साथ इंस्पायर अवॉर्ड लिंक पर मॉडल के बारे में पूरी जानकारी भी देनी होगी कि यह क्या है। कैसे काम करता है। इससे क्या लाभ होगा आदि के बारे में विस्तार से बताना होगा।

ऑन लाइन होने वाली इस स्पर्धा के लिए पहले 5 से 15 दिसंबर तक का समय था निर्धारित

इन स्कूलों के बच्चे लेंगे भाग
जिला विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ रविंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि चयनित विद्यार्थियों में राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय जोरासी, राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय गुढ़ा, एसडी वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय ककराला एवं एसडीएम वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय छितरौली के 13 छात्र एवं छात्राएं शामिल हैं। विभाग की ओर से उन सभी छात्र छात्राओं को भी अनुमति प्रदान कर दी है जो पिछले सत्र में किसी कारणवश भाग नहीं ले पाए थे। सभी 13 विद्यार्थियों की सूची भी संबंधित स्कूल मुखिया को भेज दी गई है। साथ ही सभी विद्यालय मुखिया को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे मानक एप पर 31 दिसंबर तक विद्यार्थियों के मॉडल की जानकारी ऑनलाइन करवाएं।

इंस्पायर विज्ञान अवाॅर्ड प्रदर्शनी इस बार ऑनलाइन होगी। इसके लिए तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। सभी चयनित विद्यार्थियों के स्कूल मुखिया को ईमेल के माध्यम से सूचित कर दिया गया है। ई-मेल में विभाग द्वारा भेजा गया मानक एप का यूजर मेन्युअल, मार्गदर्शन के लिए वीडियो, विभाग द्वारा जारी शेड्यूल एवं चयनित विद्यार्थियों के नाम तथा रेफरेंस नंबर दिए गए हैं। इनका प्रयोग करना होगा।
-सुनील दत्त, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी नारनौल।

