निर्देश:पेंशनधारक खजाना/उपखजाना कार्यालय में जमा कराएं अपने जीवन के प्रमाण-पत्र

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
जिले के सभी सेवानिवृत्त पेंशनधारक, जो खजाना/उपखजाना कार्यालय के माध्यम से पेंशन प्राप्त कर रहे हैं, वे सब नवंबर माह में अपना जीवन प्रमाणपत्र सक्षम अधिकारी से प्रमाणित करवाकर खजाना उपखजाना कार्यालय में जमा करवाएं।

यह अपील करते हुए जिला खजाना अधिकारी विपिन यादव ने बताया कि पेंशनरों को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के साथ अपना मूल पीपीओ तथा एक ओरिजनल पहचान पत्र, आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड, के साथ इनकी फोटो प्रति अपने साथ लाना अनिवार्य है, ताकि बाद में उन्हें किसी परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े।

सर्टिफिकेट जमा करवाने का शेडयूल : जिला खजाना अधिकारी विपिन यादव ने बताया कि 2 से 6 नवंबर तक 80 या 80 वर्ष से ज्यादा आयु वाले पेंशनधारक, 9 से 13 नवंबर तक 70 से 80 वर्ष आयु के बीच वाले पेंशनधारक, 16 से 19 नवंबर तक 65 से 70 वर्ष आयु के बीच वाले पेंशनधारक, 20 से 26 नवंबर तक 58 से 65 वर्ष आयु के बीच वाले पेंशनधारक, 27 नवंबर को अन्य बचे हुए पेंशनधारक खजाना/ उपखजाना कार्यालय में आकर अपने-अपने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जीवन प्रमाण पत्र का फार्मेट जिला खजाना कार्यालय से प्राप्त किया जा सकता है।

