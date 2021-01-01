पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली हिंसा:पुलिस की भूमिका को बताया संदिग्ध, उच्चस्तरीय जांच की मांग उठाई गई

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • सचेत नागरिक मंच ने लगाया आंदोलन भटकाने का आरोप

सचेत नागरिक मंच ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसान परेेड के दौरान दिल्ली पुलिस प्रशासन की भूमिका की कड़ी आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने उपद्रवियों को लालकिले तक जानबूझकर जाने दिया और वहां मनमर्जी कार्रवाई करने की छूट दी। मंच के संयोजक दलीपसिंह एडवोकेट ने कहा है कि लालकिले के आसपास व अंदर हाई लेवल के सिक्योरिटी के इंतजाम रहते हैं।

यहां तक कि उपद्रव के दौरान दिल्ली पुलिस आराम से कुर्सियों पर बैठी नजर आई। यह सब घटनाक्रम आंदोलन को भटकाने व बदनाम करने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन व उपद्रवियों के बीच किसी बड़े षड्यंत्र की तरफ इशारा करती है।

कुछ अराजक तत्वों के साथ देश के बड़े नेताओं के संबंध होने व पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा अभी तक उनके खिलाफ ठोस कार्रवाई न करने से मामला साफ हो जाता है कि इस घटना के पीछे कौन लोग हैं। उनके अलावा लालसिंह एडवोकेट, मंच के सचिव बिजेंद्र सिंह ने भी मामले की जांच करने की मांग की।

