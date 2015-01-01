पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:ठेकेदार ने रास्ते में रोड़ियां डालकर अधर में छोड़ दिया काम, दो साल से आफत झेल रहे राहगीर

नारनौल2 दिन पहले
सड़क बनवाने के लिए दाेंगडा जाट में नाराजगी जताते ग्रामीण ।
  • कच्ची फिरनी को पक्का करवाने के लिए ग्रामीणों ने ठेकेदार व एसडीओ के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी
  • ग्रामीणों ने चेताया- मांग पूरी नही हुई तो जिला मुख्यालय पर किया जाएगा प्रदर्शन

गांव दौंगड़ा जाट में लगभग 2 साल से कच्ची एवं अधूरी पड़ी पश्चिम दिशा की फिरनी ग्रामीणों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बनी हुई है। ग्रामीण इसे पक्का कराने के लिए कई बार मांग उठा चुके हैं, मगर कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही।

शुक्रवार को ग्रामीणों का पारा चढ़ गया और ठेकेदार व एसडीओ पंचायतीराज के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की, वहीं जल्द जिला प्रशासन से जल्द फिरनी बनवाने की मांग की। इस मौके पर पूर्व पंच निरंजनलाल, भुरुराम, श्रीचंद, नंबरदार रणधीर ने बताया कि पश्चिमी दिशा की फिरनी का निर्माण कार्य लगभग दो वर्ष पूर्व ठेकेदार सुनील नांगल सिरोही ने शुरू किया था, लेकिन बीच रास्ते में रोड़ियां डालकर काम छोड़ दिया।

बीच रास्ते रोड़ियां व मिट्टी गिरी होने के कारण ग्रामीण महिलाएं, बुजर्गों व दोपहिया वाहनों चालकों का निकलना दूभर हो रहा है। लोगों का कहना था कि इस फिरनी के निर्माण कार्य को पूरा करने की मांग लगातार ग्रामीणों द्वारा दो वर्ष की जाती रही है, लेकिन ठेकेदार व पंचायतीराज के अधिकारी कोरे आश्वासन देते आ रहे हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने जिला प्रशासन को चेताया कि एक सप्ताह में अधूरी पड़ी फिरनी के पक्का करने का कार्य पूर्ण हुआ तो ग्रामीणों को मजबूर होकर जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करना पड़ेगा। दूसरी आेर पंचायती राज एसडीओ उदयसिंह ने बताया कि ठेकेदार को लिखित कारण बताओ नोटिस दिया जाएगा तथा एक सप्ताह में अधूरी फिरनी का कार्य पूरा कर दिया जाएगा।

