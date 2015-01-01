पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:न्यूनतम तापमान 6.8 डिग्री किया गया दर्ज, फरीदाबाद के बाद प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा रहा नारनौल

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
आसमान में दिन में छाए रहे बादल।

ठंड ने अपने तेवर दिखाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। पिछले 24 घंटे में आंशिक बादलवाई के साथ तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव का सिलसिला जारी है। रात के तापमान में सोमवार की तुलना में मंगलवार को 0.8 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई, फिर भी फरीदाबाद के बाद नारनौल प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा रहा। भारतीय मौसम विभाग के अनुसार फरीदाबाद का न्यूनतम तापमान 6.7 तथा नारनौल का 6.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है।

सोमवार को नारनौल का न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री तथा फरीदाबाद का 9 डिग्री था, जबकि सबसे कम 5.6 डिग्री रेवाड़ी और 5.9 डिग्री हिसार का रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था। मंगलवार को आंशिक बादलवाई की वजह से फरीदाबाद को छोड़कर प्रदेशभर के शहरों में 1 से 2 डिग्री वृद्धि दर्ज की गई। फरीदाबाद के तापमान में 2.3 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

इसी के चलते 6.7 डिग्री तापमान के साथ मंगलवार को फरीदाबाद सबसे ठंडा रहा। नारनौल का तापमान फरीदाबाद से महज 0.1 डिग्री ही अधिक रहा। हालांकि नारनौल के तापमान में सोमवार के 6 डिग्री की तुलना में मंगलवार को 0.8 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई। यह वृद्धि भी प्रदेश के सभी शहरों की तुलना में सबसे कम बढ़ोतरी रही। मौसम के सर्द होते मिजाज ने लोगों को परेशान करना आरंभ कर दिया है।

अधिकतर क्षेत्रों में सर्द हवाएं चल रही हैं, जिससे लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है और सुबह-सवेरे घर से निकलना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। वहीं सर्द होते मौसम को फसलों के लिए अनुकूल बताया जा रहा है। ठंडक बढ़ने के साथ ही फसलों पर भी आब आनी शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि मौसम ठंडा होने से फसलों की जमवार देरी से हो रही है।

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक प्रभाव से मौसम में पिछले 24 घंटे से बदलाव आया है। चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग अध्यक्ष डॉ. एमएल खीचड़ का कहना है कि राज्य में 25 नवंबर तक मौसम आमतौर पर परिवर्तनशील रहने की संभावन है।

इस दौरान आंशिक बादलवाई रहेगी। 25 नवंबर को राज्य के उत्तरी हिस्सों में घनी बादलवाई व कुछ स्थानों पर बूंदाबांदी भी हो सकती है।

