अवैध कब्जा हटाने विरोध:कब्जाधारी बोले- सुप्रीम कोर्ट से जीत चुके केस; नायब तहसीलदार ने दस्तावेज मांगे तो कहा वकील के पास हैं

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
नारनाैल में ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट काे अपने दस्तावेज दिखाते मलकीत सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारनाैल में ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट काे अपने दस्तावेज दिखाते मलकीत सिंह।
  • ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट ने तनाव को देखते हुए एक सप्ताह तक कार्रवाई स्थगित के दिए आदेश

नगर परिषद की जमीनों पर शहर में अनेक प्रभावशाली लोगों ने कब्जे किए हुए हैं। जिला नगर आयुक्त के इन कब्जों को हटवाने तथा उन पर तारबंदी करवाने के लिए पिछले दिनों दिए गए आदेशों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए मंगलवार सुबह नगर परिषद प्रशासन मेहता चौक पर अपनी मलकियत की जमीन पर किए गए अवैध कब्जे को हटवाने तथा उस पर तारबंदी करने के इरादे से पहुंचा तो उसे वहां कब्जाधारियों के कड़े विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। काफी देर तक दोनों पक्षों में तीखी बहस हुई।

प्लॉट से झाड़ियां हटाकर उसे समतल करने के काम में लगी जेसीबी को रुकवा दिया गया। ऐसे में मामले के तनावपूर्ण हो जाने को देखते हुए पुलिस ने किसी प्रकार विरोध करने वालों को शांत करवाया। इस दौरान प्रशासन के आदेश पर कब्जा हटा रही जेसीबी की कार्रवाई को बंद करना पड़ा। मौके पर मौजूद ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नायब तहसीलदार रतनलाल ने पुलिस बल की कमी तथा हालात को ध्यान में रखकर एक सप्ताह के लिए इस कार्रवाई को रोकने के आदेश जारी किए।

हालांकि उन्होंने मामले को शांत करने के लिए आक्रोशित विरोधी पक्ष से उनके सारे दस्तावेज तलब किए। उसके बाद नगर परिषद का रिकॉर्ड भी जांचा। कब्जाधारियों का कहना वे सुप्रीम कोर्ट से केस जीत चुके हैं, वह बात अलग रही कि वे नायब तहसीलदार के मांगने पर इस प्रकार का दस्तावेज दिखा नहीं पाए। इसके लिए उन्होंने अपने वकील के पास इनके होने तथा उसके मौके पर ना आने की असमर्थता जताई।

दूसरी ओर नप पक्ष का कहना था कि हाईकोर्ट नगर परिषद के पक्ष में वर्ष 2016 को ही फैसला दे चुकी है। करीब ढाई घंटे से भी अधिक समय तक चले इस विवाद के बाद डयूटी मजिस्ट्रेट ने मौके पर ही 8 फरवरी तक किसी भी कब्जा कार्रवाई को स्थगित करने आदेश दिए।

जारी नोटिस का जवाब ताे दिया मगर वह पर्याप्त नहीं : नप

बता दें कि शहर के महत्ता चौक पर नगर परिषद एक भूखंड को अपना बताती आ रही है, जबकि मलकीत सिंह पुत्र कृपाल सिंह का कहना है कि यह जमीन अनेक दशकों से उनकी है। इस मामले में नप की ओर से कुछ समय पूर्व उन्हें नोटिस जारी किया गया था, जिसका जवाब दिया गया था। दूसरी ओर नप के कार्यकारी अधिकारी केके यादव ने कहा कि वह पर्याप्त नहीं था।

इसलिए उसे खारिज कर दिया। इसके बाद मंगलवार सुबह 12 बजे नगर परिषद की टीम पुलिस अधिकारियों व के अलावा ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नायब तहसीलदार रतनलाल के नेतृत्व में सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के सामने बने इस 1469. 95 वर्ग गज के प्लाट पर किए गए अवैध कब्जे को हटाने के लिए पहुंची। उसके साथ एएसआई कुलदीप सिंह समेत अनेक पुलिस कर्मचारी भी थे। 3 जेसीबी की सहायता से जैसे ही नप ने कब्जा कार्रवाई शुरू की, इसका विरोध शुरू हो गया। जब जेसीबी की कब्जा हटाने के लिए वहां

अपनी कार्रवाई शुरू की तभी मौके पर मलिक जमीन के मालिक मलकीत सिंह व उसके पिता तथा अन्य लोग पहुंचे और उन्होंने जेसीबी के सामने खड़े होकर इसका विरोध किया। कृपाल सिंह का कहना था कि वह कारगिल युद्ध लड़ चुका है। उसने कभी गलत काम नहीं किया। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि नगर परिषद की टीम ने वह यहां अपनी जान दे देगा।

पक्ष-1 : जमीन की मालिक नगर परिषद है

नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार यादव का कहना था कि यह जमीन नगर परिषद की मलकियत है। कुछ लोगों ने अनेक सालों से इस पर अवैध कब्जा किया हुआ है। वर्ष 2010 में भी जब नगर परिषद की टीम इस जमीन पर कब्जा लेने गई थी, तब भी पथराव जैसी घटना हुई बताई जाती है। ईओ का कहना था कि इस मामले में सीएम विंडो में वर्ष 2016 में शिकायत की गई थी। उसके तहत यह कार्रवाई की जा रही है। ईओ के अनुसार 1469.95 वर्ग गज के इस भूखंड पर रिकॉर्ड में नगर परिषद मालिक है।

इस पर अवैध कब्जा करने वाले इसको अपना बताकर जो नक्शा यहां दिखा रहे हैं, वह खसरा टाउन प्लान का नहीं, राजस्व रिकॉर्ड का है। उसके अनुसर भी यह नंबर यहां से करीब 4 किलोमीटर दूर किसी अन्य स्थान पर मौजूद हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ लोगों ने यहां कब्जा किया हुआ है। इसके लिए कुछ साल पहले आपस में केस दिखाकर उनके बीच अदालती मामलों से निपटारा होने का हवाला दिया जा रहा है। उसमें नगर परिषद कहीं भी पार्टी नहीं बनाई गई।

पक्ष-2 : जमीन काफी साल पहले खरीदी थी, नप जबरदस्ती कर रही
इस मामले में मलकीत सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार को दो अधिकारी यहां पैदल आए थे। उन्होंने उनसे विवाद किया तथा देख लेने की बात भी कही। मलकीत के पिता कृपाल सिंह का कहना था कि उन्होंने यह जमीन काफी साल पहले खरीदी थी। तब से वहां रह रहे हैं। उसी का एक हिस्सा उन्होंने पड़ोस में एक डॉक्टर को भी बेचा था। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर परिषद जानबूझकर कार्रवाई कर रही है। उन्होंने हमें नोटिस दिया था। उस नोटिस का भी हम जवाब दे चुके हैं, इसके बावजूद नगर परिषद यहां जानबूझकर कब्जा करने आ गई।

