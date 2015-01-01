पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम परिवर्तन:सर्द हवाओं का दौर शुरू सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम रहा रात का तापमान

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
सुबह के समय पौधे के पत्तों पर जमी ओस की बूंदे।
  • मैदानी इलाकों पर भी पड़ रहा पहाड़ी इलाकोंं में हुई बर्फबारी और बारिश का पूरा असर

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव से बीते दिनों पहाड़ी इलाकों में हुई बर्फबारी तथा मैदानी क्षेत्रों में ओलों के साथ साथ कई जगह बारिश हुई थी। उसका असर अब दिखाई देने लगा है। पिछले दो तीन दिन से चल रही उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं के कारण तापमान में गिरावट आ गई है तथा मौसम सर्द हो गया है।

8 से 11 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों से मैदान की तरफ आ रही सर्द हवाओं के चलते न्यूनतम तापमान 6.4 डिग्री आ गया है। जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम रहा। वहीं दिन का तापमान भी 26 डिग्री के आस पास आ गया है।

जो सामान्य से 2 डिग्री कम है। दिन व रात के तापमान में आई गिरावट के चलते मौसम सर्द हो गया है तथा दिन में भी ठंडक का अच्छा खासा अहसास होने लगा है। सुबह सवेरे हल्का कुहासा भी बन रहा है। रातें ठंडी होने लगी हैं।

मौसम में आया बदलाव फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद
मौसम में आया यह बदलाव फसलों के लिए लाभदायक है। कृषि विभाग के सहायक पौधा संरक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. हरपाल का कहना है कि मौसम में आया बदलाव फसलों के लिए काफी लाभदायक है। गेहूं, सरसों, जौ, चना आदि सभी फसलों के लिए सर्दी बहुत ही जरुरी होती है। सर्दी से फसलों में बढ़वार व फुटाव अच्छा होता है। जो पैदावार बढ़ाने में सहायक होती है। हां सर्दी में फसलों के अंकुरण मेंं जरुर देरी होती है, जमवार होती अच्छी है।

किसानों के लिए सुझाव
1. तापमान में गिरावट से अचानक ठंड बढ़ गई है। इसलिए सब्जियों व हरे चारे में नियमित रूप से हलकी सिंचाई करते रहें।
2. गेहूं की बिजाई का कार्य समय रहते पूरा करें
3. दो तीन दिन बादलवाई की संभावना को देखते हुए मंडी जाते समय अपनी फसल को ढकने का प्रबंध करके ले जाएं।

आगे क्या... तीन दिन तक परिवर्तनशील रहेगा मौसम
मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि तीन दिन मौसम परिवर्तनशील रहेगा। चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग अध्यक्ष डॉ. एमएल खीचड़ का कहना है कि राज्य में 25 नवम्बर तक मौसम आमतौर पर परिवर्तनशील परन्तु खुश्क रहने की संभावना है।

23 से 25 नवम्बर के बीच पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक प्रभाव के कारण आंशिक बादलवाई तथा रात्रि तापमान में हल्की बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है। इस दौरान उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं की गति कम होगी। उसके बाद फिर से इनके रफ्तार पकड़ने की संभावना है।

