पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Narnaul
  • The World Will Listen To The Knowledge Of The Gita On December 25, 55 Thousand Students Will Create World Records, Programs Will Start Tomorrow

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय गीता जयंती महोत्सव:दुनिया 25 दिसंबर को सुनेगी गीता का ज्ञान, 55 हजार छात्र रचेंगे विश्व कीर्तिमान, कल से शुरू होंगे कार्यक्रम

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धर्मनगरी कुरुक्षेत्र में आयोजित होने वाला गीता जंयती महोत्सव अब देश ही नहीं विदेश में भी अपनी पहचान बना चुका है। इस कार्यक्रम में भागीदार बनने के लिए अब कुरुक्षेत्र जाने की जरुरत नहीं है। अब आप भी घर बैठे ही इसमें शामिल हो सकते हैं, क्योंकि इस कार्यक्रम का इस बार ऑनलाइन आयोजन होगा। श्रद्धालु अपनी सुविधानुसार यूट्यूब, वेबसाइट व सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से इस कार्यक्रम से जुड़ सकते हैं।

इसके लिए उनको संबंधित मीडिया पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव 2020 लिंक से जुड़ना होगा। हर वर्ष आयोजित होने वाले इस महोत्सव के कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन इस बार 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक होगा। महोत्सव के मुख्य कार्यक्रम वैश्विक गीता पाठ का आयोजन ऑनलाइन प्रणाली से 25 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे किया जाएगा। इसमें 55 हजार स्कूली विद्यार्थी एक साथ सामूहिक रूप से गीता के 19 श्लोकों का उच्चारण कर विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाएंगे। इसके लिए 21 जिलों से 50-50 स्कूलों के 50-50 विद्यार्थी व कुरुक्षेत्र जिले से 9 हजार छात्र.छात्राओं को ऑनलाइन जोड़ा जाएगा और सभी विद्यार्थी अपने घरों या विद्यालयों से गीता ऑनलाइन गीता पाठ करेंगे।

17 दिसंबर से आगाज, विश्व प्रसिद्ध क्राफ्ट मेला और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों से वंचित रहेंगे लोग
17 से 25 दिसंबर तक ज्योतिसर व सन्निहित सरोवर पर सुबह 10.30 बजे रोजाना गीता पाठ किया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार हर रोज ब्रह्मसरोवर पर पुरुषोतमपुरा बाग में सायं 5.30 बजे आरती होगी। मुख्य कार्यक्रम 21 दिसंबर से पुरुषोतमपुरा बाग में सुबह 11 बजे गीता यज्ञ से शुरू होंगे। कोविड-19 के चलते इस वर्ष पर्यटक एवं श्रद्धालु केवल दीपदान, अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता संगोष्ठी, वैश्विक गीता पाठ, संत सम्मेलन जैसे कार्यक्रमों का ही लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे। विश्व प्रसिद्ध क्राफ्ट मेला व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों से वंचित रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें