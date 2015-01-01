पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:फिर बढ़ने लगी कोरोना की रफ्तार, जिले के 80 और लोग चपेट में आए

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • 36 मरीज ठीक भी हुए, अब संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 5532 हुई

जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में मंगलवार को 80 नए कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित केस आए, 36 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। अब जिला में कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 5532 हो गई है। इनमें से अभी तक जिले में कुल 4962 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 10 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. संजय बिश्नोई ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना के 561 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 10 नवंबर तक 114813 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 71513 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 90874 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1296 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

यहां मिले नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव

मोहल्ला मिश्रावाड़ा नारनौल 4, मोहल्ला केशव नगर नारनौल 2, नारनौल हुडा सेक्टर 5, नारनौल पुलिस लाइन 3, मोहल्ला राव का नारनौल 3, मोहल्ला खरखड़ी नारनौल 4, न्यू कॉलोनी सीआईए रोड नारनौल 3, मोहल्ला शास्त्री नगर नारनौल 1, तिगरा 1, कोटिया 14, कनीना 2, नांगल हरनाथ 2, नारनौल फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी 1, मोहल्ला सलामपुरा नारनौल 1, मोहल्ला नलापुर नारनौल 4, मोहल्ला चांदूवाड़ा नारनौल 1, अटेली 2, कुंजपुरा 2, मोहल्ला सैनीपुरा 1, खोड 1, पुरानी सराय नारनौल 1, नारनौल एम्पलाई कॉलोनी 6, गोद 1, निंबी 2, नारनौल हाउसिंग बोर्ड 1, पुरानी मंडी नारनौल 1, किला रोड नारनौल 1, पवेरा 2, मेघोत हाला 1, नियर यादव धर्मशाला महेंद्रगढ़ 1, कुलताजपुर 1, जैनपुर 1, सेहलंग 1, मोहल्ला माली टिब्बा नारनौल 1, नारनौल स्थित एसपी कोठी के सामने 2 केस सामने आए।

