पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:कल बदल सकता है मौसम, बूंदाबांदी या छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आसमान में स्मॉग कुछ कम हुआ है। इसके चलते मौसम धीरे-धीरे सर्द होने लगा है। दिन का तापमान सामान्य तथा रात का तापमान सामान्य से कम बना हुआ है। मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान है कि रविवार को मौसम बदल सकता है।

पिछले एक सप्ताह से एनसीआर में छाया स्मॉग अब दिन में कम होने लगा है। हालांकि सुबह सवेरे तो अब भी रहता है। तापमान में भी हलकी गिरावट आई है। दिन का तापमान 31 डिग्री के आस पास बना हुआ है। जो कि सामान्य के करीब है। जबकि रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री के करीब है। जो सामान्य से 2 डिग्री कम है। इसके चलते रातें ठंडी होने लगी हैं। सुबह सवेरे भी ठंडक का अहसास होने लगा है। आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में और गिरावट आने की संभावना है। इससे ठंड और बढ़ेगी।

15 को बदलेगा मौसम: मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि 15 नवंबर को मौसम में बदलाव की संभावना है। चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग अध्यक्ष डॉ.एमएल खीचड़ का कहना है कि 14 नवंबर तक मौसम खुश्क बना रहेगा, परंतु पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक प्रभाव के कारण राज्य में 15 नवम्बर को मौसम परिवर्तनशील रहेगा। इस दौरान बादलवाई व कहीं कहीं हवाओं व गरज चमक के साथ बूंदाबांदी या छिटपुट हल्की बारिश की संभावना है। इसके बाद 16 नवम्बर से तापमान में हल्की गिरावट संभावित है।

15 नवंबर को हल्की बरसात की संभावना

महेंद्रगढ़. दीपावली के बाद सर्दी का प्रकोप बने वाला है।15 नवंबर को हल्की बरसात की संभावना है। इसके बाद शुष्क मौसम रहने के साथ-साथ दिन व रात्रि का तापमान गिरने की भी संभावना है। शुक्रवार को क्षेत्र का अधिकतम तापमान जहां 29.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस यानी सामान्य रहा वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस जो सामान्य से 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा। अधिकतम आद्रता 77 प्रतिशत व न्यूनतम आद्रता 48 प्रतिशत रही ।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. दिवेश चौधरी ने बताया कि 15 नवम्बर को मौसम परिवर्तनशील रहने तथा हल्की हवाओं के साथ हल्की वर्षा होने का अनुमान है। उन्होंने बताया कि 15 नवम्बर को हल्की वर्षा की संभावना को देखते हुए किसानों को गेहूं की फसल के लिए खेत तैयारी व बिजाई तथा सरसों, चने, सब्जियों की फसलों में सिंचाई 16 नवंबर तक अस्थाई रूप से रोकने की सलाह दी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें