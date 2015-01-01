पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पारा 3.4:पारा जमाव बिंदु की ओर, प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडी रही नारनौल की रात

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • न्यूनतम तापमान में आज और कल और भी गिरावट आने की संभावना बनी

सर्दी हाड़ कंपाने लगी है। मंगलवार का दिन जहां सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन था। वहीं मंगलवार की रात प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडी रात रही। रात को चली शीत लहर की वजह से मंगलवार रात यानि बुधवार का न्यूनतम तापमान 3.4 डिग्री पर आ गया।

जो कि प्रदेश में सबसे कम रहा। जबकि सोमवार की रात यानि मंगलवार का न्यूनतम तापमान 5.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। तापमान में गिरावट के साथ साथ धुंध भी गहराती जा रही है। पहाड़ों से मैदानी इलाकों में आ रही शरद हवाओं ने ठंड बढ़ा दी है। पिछले तीन दिन से दिन व रात के तापमान में निरंतर गिरावट आ रही है। खासकर रात का तापमान तो जमाव बिंदु की ओर अग्रसर है। तीन दिन पहले यानि 13 दिसंबर को रात का तापमान 7.3 डिग्री था। इसके बाद से इसमें गिरावट आ रही है। अगले दिन यानि 14 दिसंबर को 1.3 डिग्री कम होकर 6 पर आ गया। 15 को आधा डिग्री कम होकर 6 से 5.4 हो गया। 15 की तुलना में 16 को इसमें चार गुणा गिरावट के साथ यह 3.4 डिग्री पर आ गया।

जोकि सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम रहा। सोमवार को 3 डिग्री के साथ हिसार की रात सबसे ठंडी रही थी। मंगलवार की रात को हिसार के तापमान में 1 डिग्री की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई और यह 3 से बढ़कर 4 हो गया। जबकि नारनौल के मंगलवार रात के तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

धुंध भी गहराई
तापमान में गिरावट के साथ साथ धुंध भी गहराने लगी है। मंगलवार को भी सुबह सवेरे वातावरण में घना कोहरा छाया रहा। हवा चलने की वजह से मंगलवार की तुलना में बुधवार को कोहरा 10 बाद कम होने लग गया था। इसके बाद धूप खिल गई जो देर शाम तक खिली रही, लेकिन शीत लहर की वजह से धूप में भी अच्छी खासी ठंड का अहसास हो रहा था।

आज और भी गिरावट की गिर सकता है पारा
मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि एक दो दिन मौसम परिवर्तनशील ही रहेगा। चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग अध्यक्ष डॉ.एमएल खीचड़ का कहना है कि उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं की वजह से ठंड का प्रकोप बना रहेगा। गुरुवार को रात के तापमान में हलकी गिरावट की संभावना है।

एक बार फिर महेंद्रगढ़ रहा प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा
आज महेंद्रगढ़ जिला प्रदेश में एक बार फिर से सबसे ठंडा रहा। लगातार तीसरे दिन भी क्षेत्र में ठंड का प्रकोप जारी बना रहा। शीत लहर चलने से आम जन-जीवन भी प्रभावित रहा। क्षेत्र का अधिकतम तापमान जहा 13.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तो सामान्य से 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 3.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा। मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. दिवेश चौधरी ने बताया कि बुधवार को भी महेंद्रगढ़ जिला प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा रहा। यहां अधिकतम आद्रता 95 प्रतिशत व न्यूनतम आद्रता 79 प्रतिशत रही। उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरान आमतौर पर शुष्क मौसम संभावित है। अगले 48 घंटों के दौरान सामान्य से तीव्र शीत लहर की संभावना है। उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवाओं के प्रभावी रहने की संभावना के कारण कहीं-कहीं मध्यम से घनी धुंध तथा दिन व रात्रि के तापमान में गिरावट संभावना है।

क्षेत्र में तीसरे दिन भी रही जबरदस्त धुंध, शीतलहर से ठिठुरे लोग
दौंगड़ा अहीर,अटाली, सिहमा सहित आसपास के गांव के लोगों ने बुधवार को इस सीजन के पहले ठंडे दिन का एहसास किया। बुधवार क्षेत्र में सबसे तेज ठंड हुई। ठंडी हवाओं में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों लोग बुरी तरह ठिठुर रहे थे। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार इस वर्ष इलाके में पारा वर्षों की तुलना में और नीचे जाना है। लॉकडाउन के चलते इस बार अधिकांश समय लोगों ने घरों में ही बिताया है। इस कारण प्रकृति इस बार अपने रंग में आएगी। ठंड से फसलों को लाभ होगा। वही ठंडी से बचाव में लोग आज अग्नि जलाकर अपने हाथ सेकते नजर आए।

सुबह 10 बजे तक भी धुंध कम नहीं हो पाई। इस बीच दौंगड़ा अहीर, सीहमा गांव में बस स्टैंड के करीब आज कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिला। पिछले 3 दिन से 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आ गई है। इसके चलते रात व दिन का तापमान सामान्य से डेढ़ से 4 डिग्री तक कम हो गया है। इसके चलते सर्दी तेज हो गई है। इसके साथ साथ हवा में नमी की मात्रा अधिक होने के कारण बुधवार दोपहर तक धुंध भी छाई रही। दोपहर बाद धूप खिली तो ठंड से कुछ राहत मिली। गांव में ठंड में हाथ सेकते हुए डॉ प्रवीण, डॉ सुबे, नवीन शर्मा, दीपांशु, विकास, रोहित, बाबूलाल, अमित इत्यादि लोगों ने ठंड से बचाव के लिए आग जलाकर सर्दी को काबू पाया।

