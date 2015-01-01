पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा मंगलवार, दोपहर तक छाई रही धुंध

नारनौल
उत्तर पश्चिमी ठंडी हवाएं चलने से पिछले दो दिन के दौरान तापमान में तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आ गई है। इसके चलते रात व दिन का तापमान सामान्य से डेढ़ से 4 डिग्री तक कम हो गया है। इसके चलते सर्दी तेज हो गई है। इसके साथ साथ हवा में नमी की मात्रा अधिक होने के कारण मंगलवार दोपहर तक धुंध भी छाई रही। दोपहर बाद धूप खिली तो ठंड से कुछ राहत मिली।

दो दिन पहले 13 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम 7.3 डिग्री था। इसके बाद से इसमें गिरावट आ रही है। अगले दिन यानि 14 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 1.5 डिग्री गिरकर 20.5 पर आ गया तथा न्यूनतम 1.3 कम होकर 6 पर आ गया। मंगलवार को भी इसमें गिरावट जारी रही और यह आधा डिग्री कम होकर 6 से 5.4 पर आ गया। जो कि सामान्य से करीब 1.3 डिग्री कम रहा। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 13.2 रिकार्ड किया गया। जो कि सामान्य से करीब 4 डिग्री कम रहा।

दोनों ही तापमान सामान्य से कम होने के कारण सर्दी बढ़ गई। खासकर देर रात आई धुंध की वजह से तो सुबह सवेरे कपकपी चढ़ी रही। दोपहर बाद धुंध छंटी तो धूप खिली। तब तक जाकर ठंड से कुछ राहत मिली। हालांकि अंदर तो फिर भी धूजणी छूटती रही। कोहरे की वजह से यातायात भी प्रभावित रहा। दिन में भी वाहन हेडलाइट जलाकर रेंगते नजर आए।

हल्के बादल आने से तापमान में हल्की बढ़ोतरी संभावित
चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विवि के कृषि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ एमएल खीचड़ का कहना है कि उत्तर पश्चिमी ठंडी हवाएं चलने से राज्य में दिन व रात्रि तापमान में लगातार दो दिनों से गिरावट हो रही है। 16 दिसम्बर को बीच बीच में हल्के बादल आने से रात्रि तापमान में हल्की बढ़ोतरी संभावित है।

सलाह: फसलों के लिए यह करें

कृषि विभाग के सहायक पौधा संरक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. हरपाल का कहना है कि तापमान में लगातार गिरावट होने की संभावना को देखते हुए सब्जियों, छोटे फलदार पौधों व कम तापमान को असहनशीलता वाली फसलों को ठंड से बचाव के लिए हल्की सिंचाई करें। रात्रि के समय खेत में जिस और से हवा आ रही हो उस और से घासफूस से धुआं करें। इससे भूमि व वातावरण के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना बन जाती है। इससे कम तापमान का फसल में पड़ने वाले नकारात्मक प्रभाव को कम किया जा सकता है।

