पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अवैध हथियार सहित दो गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट ने ज्यूडिशियल रिमांड पर 14 दिन के लिए भेजा नसीबपुर जेल

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारनौल। पुलिस ने अवैध हथियार जब्त कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारनौल। पुलिस ने अवैध हथियार जब्त कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया।

सीआईए पुलिस की टीम ने सोमवार देर शाम शहर के छोटा-बड़ा तालाब के पास से अवैध हथियार के साथ दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। इनकी पहचान गुरसिमरन पुत्र हरभजन मोहल्ला खड़खड़ी व रविंद्र पुत्र दयाराम महरमपुर के रूप में हुई है। आरोपियों को मंगलवार अदालत में पेश करने पर उन्हें 14 दिन के ज्यूडिशियल रिमांड पर नसीबपुर जेल भेज दिया गया।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि सोमवार देर शाम को नारनौल सीआईए की टीम ने सायंकालीन गश्त के दौरान अवैध हथियार के साथ दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा है। सीआईए की टीम जब नारनौल शहर के क्षेत्र में गश्त कर रही थी तभी उसे गुप्त सूचना मिली कि मोटरसाइकिल पर दो युवक छोटा बड़ा तालाब नारनौल के पास अवैध हथियार लिए खड़े हैं, अगर तुरंत रेड की जाए तो आरोपियों को अवैध हथियार के साथ काबू किया जा सकता है।

सूचना पर सीआईए टीम तुरंत बताए हुए स्थान पर पहुंची। छोटा-बड़ा तालाब के पास दो युवक बाइक लिए खड़े थे, जो पुलिस को देखकर भागने लगे। सीआईए टीम ने पीछा करके दोनों युवकों को काबू में किया। पूछताछ में बाइक चालक ने अपना नाम रविंद्र महरमपुर और पीछे बैठे हुए व्यक्ति ने अपना नाम गुरसिमरन खड़खड़ी बताया।

जब दोनों युवकों की तलाशी ली गई तो गुरसिमरन के पास से एक देसी कट्टा बरामद हुआ व रविंद्र के पास से 3 कारतूस बरामद हुए। सीआईए नारनौल पुलिस की टीम ने तुरंत आरोपियों से अवैध हथियार, असलहा व मोटरसाइकिल जब्त कर ली और दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। थाना शहर नारनौल में आरोपियों के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज उन्हें 14 दिन के ज्यूडिशियल रिमांड पर भेज दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser