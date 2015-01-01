पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध शराब का कारोबार:अवैध शराब के धंधे में अब एक ही नंबर की गाडियों का इस्तेमाल पुलिस के लिए बना सिरदर्द

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक ही नंबर की 2 पिकअप मिली। दूसरी नांगल चौधरी रोड़ एल-वन के पास मिली खड़ी मिली
  • पिकअप गाड़ी से बरामद हुई 86 पेटी अवैध शराब, ड्राइवर गाड़ी छोड़कर हुआ फरार

अवैध शराब तस्करों पर पुलिस की ओर से चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार शाम सीआईए ने एक पिकअप से 86 पेटी अंग्रेजी शराब की बरामद की। इस मामले गाडी चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने गाड़ी व शराब को कब्जे में लेकर अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करके आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

दूसरी ओर पुलिस के बढते दबाव से बचने के लिए शराब के तस्करों ने भी अब एक ही नंबर वाली दो-दो गाडियों का इस्तेमाल शुरू कर दिया है। पुलिस ने ऐसी ही दो गाडियों को पकड़कर उसके मालिकों तक पहुंचने तथा इस मकड़जाल को तोड़ने की मुहिम भी प्रारंभ कर दी है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़ी गई अवैध शराब व पिकप की तस्दीक के लिए एसएचओ नांगल चौधरी गुरुवार शाम जब नांगल चौधरी रोड़ नारनौल पर स्थित एल-वन पर जा रहा था, तब उसे उसी नंबर की एक ओर पिकअप गाड़ी खड़ी दिखाई दी, जिसे पुलिस ने पहले काबू किया था। आरजे 32 जीए 9934 खड़ी दिखाई दी।

इसी नंबर की पिकप में शराब पकड़ी गई थी। जब पुलिस ने गाड़ी को चेक किया तो उसमें ड्राइवर नहीं मिला। इस पर पिकअप गाड़ी को भी पुलिस ने अपने कब्जा में लिया। पुलिस अब इनके मालिक की तलाश में जुट गई है और पता लगा रही है कि यह शराब कहां से भरकर आई थी। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि इस शराब तस्करी में किस-किस का हाथ है और दोनों एक नंबर की पिकअप किसकी है।

नांगल चौधरी रोड़ पर एक ही नंबर के दो कैंटर बरामद : पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को ही शहर के नांगल चौधरी रोड़ पर एचपीएस स्कूल के सामने से सीआईए ने एक ही नंबर के दो कैंटर एनएल 0। एए 7094 बरामद किए। इन गाडिय़ों को चेक किया गया तो ड्राइवर उनमें नही मिले। पुलिस ने दोनों गाड़ियों को कब्जे में लेकर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

एसपी चंद्रमोहन ने यह मामला सीआईए पुलिस को सौंप दिया है और इस मामले की गहराई से जांच करने के आदेश दिए है सीआईए पुलिस अब इन के मालिकों का पता करने में जुट गई है पुलिस को शक है कि इन गाड़ियों से अवैध शराब की सप्लाई का धंधा किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस को शक है कि नांगल चौधरी रोड़ पर अंकुश गोयल के एल-वन का हाथ हो सकता है। यह तो अब जांच के बाद ही पता चलेगा इनके मालिक कौन है। दो-दो नंबर की गाडिय़ां रखने के पीछे मकसद क्या है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें