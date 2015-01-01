पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महेंद्रगढ़ जिले का नाम बदलने की अटकलें:असमंजस दूर कराने को उच्च स्तर पर करेंगे बातचीत : अभय सिंह

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले को दो हिस्सों में बांटने के पक्ष में नहीं विधायक

विधायक डॉ. अभय सिंह यादव ने महेंद्रगढ़ जिले का नाम बदलने संबंधी अटकलों पर पहली बार बोलते हुए कहा कि इस तरह की बिना वजह की बातें जहां से भी पैदा की जा रही हैं, वह अत्यंत अवांछित हैं। यह मात्र जिले के सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण को खराब करने की बेवजह की कोशिश है।

महेंद्रगढ़ जिले का नाम महेंद्रगढ़ आजादी से आज तक है और इसमें किसी को भी कोई ऐतराज नहीं है और ना ही इस तरह की बातों की बिना काम की राजनीति की कोई गुंजाइश है।

उन्होंने यह भी स्पष्ट किया कि वह व्यक्तिगत रूप से न तो जिले का नाम बदलने के पक्ष में है और ना ही महेंद्रगढ़ जिले को दो हिस्सों में बांटकर नया जिला बनाने के पक्ष में हैं। महेंद्रगढ़ जिले की एक भौगोलिक, भावनात्मक और सामाजिक एकता है, जो समस्त जिले के लोगों को आपसी रिश्तों की प्रगाढ़ता से जोड़ती है।

लोगों को इन बातों की राजनीति से परहेज करना चाहिए। हां प्रशासनिक सुविधा के लिए जिला स्तर के अधिकारी सप्ताह के कुछ दिन महेंद्रगढ़ में जाकर जनता की सुविधा के लिए वहां बैठते हैं तो यह अच्छी बात है। लोगों को यदि अधिकारियों के थोड़े से प्रयास से सुविधा मिल जाती है तो अधिकारियों को ऐसे प्रयास लगातार करते रहना चाहिए।

लेकिन जिले को बांटना या जिले के नाम में किसी तरह का परिवर्तन करना किसी भी तरह से तर्कसंगत नहीं है और वह व्यक्तिगत रूप से यह प्रयास करेंगे कि सरकार के स्तर पर इस तरह की बातें पूर्ण रूप से बंद हों। उन्होंने कहा कि इन अफवाहों पर विराम लगे।

जहां-जहां भी जिले अलग बने हैं, वहां लोगों का आपसी संपर्क खत्म हो जाता है और सामाजिक एकता और भावनात्मक मजबूती का तानाबाना खत्म हो जाता है। अत: इस जिले के साथ किसी भी तरह की छेड़छाड़ का वह हमेशा पुरजोर विरोध करेंगे।

जल्द सुधरेगी राजमार्गों की हालत

महेंद्रगढ़-दादरी रोड में जहां-जहां दिक्कतें हैं विशेषकर महेंद्रगढ़ शहर तथा कुछ गांवों के अड्डों पर, उसके बारे में उन्होंने व्यक्तिगत रूप से गत विधान सभा सेशन में उपमुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात करके इसका काम शीघ्र करवाने के लिए तथा इसके चारमार्गी निर्माण के लिए उनसे पुरजोर सिफारिश की थी।

इस पर सीएम ने अगले ही दिन उन्हें सूचित किया था कि 4 करोड़ रुपए की राशि विशेषकर महेंद्रगढ़ शहर में पड़ने वाले राजमार्ग की रिकॉर्पेटिंग के लिए एवं नांगल सिरोही, पाली, आकोदा, बधवाना, पालड़ी वगैरा गांवों के पास जो रोड की खराब हालत है, उसके लिए मंजूर कर दिए हैं।

