जेबकतरी का मामला:बस में चढ़ते समय युवक की जेब से निकाले 60 हजार, लोगों ने एक जेबतराश को पकड़ा, दो फरार

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंक से पीछा करते नारनौल बस स्टैंड पहुंचे जेबकतरे
  • आरोपी अजय पर राजस्थान में आधा दर्जन चोरी के केस हैं

नारनौल बस स्टैंड पर बुधवार दोपहर बस में चढ़ते समय एक सवारी की जेब से 60 हजार रुपए निकालते राजस्थान के एक युवक को लोगों ने रंगेहाथों धर दबोचा। हालांकि उसके दो साथी मौके पर भागने में कामयाब हो गए।

बाद में लोगों ने पुलिस को मौके पर बुलाकर आरोपी को उनके सुपुर्द कर दिया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उसे गुरुवार को नारनौल अदालत में पेश कर पूछताछ के लिए दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि गांव बाछौद निवासी रामसिंह ने बुधवार सुबह नारनौल के केनरा बैंक में अपने खाते से किसी कार्य के लिए 60 हजार रुपए निकाले थे। इस दौरान राजस्थान के गांव करवास निवासी अजय पुत्र कैलाश व उसके दो साथी रामसिंह पर बैंक के अंदर से ही नजर रखे हुए थे। इसके चलते वे रामसिंह की जेब से पैसे निकालने के लिए बैंक से उसका पीछा करते हुए बस स्टैंड नारनौल पहुंचे।

यहां रामसिंह जब गांव जाने के लिए बस में चढ़ने लगा तो तीनों युवक भी उसके पीछे बस में चढ़ गए। इस दौरान मौका पाकर एक युवक ने रामसिंह की जेब में हाथ डाल 60 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। तभी रामसिंह को जेब से पैसे निकालने का एहसास हो गया। इस पर रामसिंह ने शोर मचा दिया।

मौके पर उपस्थित लोगों ने अजय नामक युवक को रंगेहाथों मौके पर ही पकड़ लिया। इस बीच अजय के दोनों साथी बस से उतर कर मौके से भागने में सफल हो गए। इसके बाद लोगों ने पुलिस के मौके पर बुलाकर युवक को उसे सौंप दिया।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने रामसिंह के बयान पर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर गुरुवार को उसे नारनौल अदालत में पेश कर उसके साथियों बारे पूछताछ के लिए दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि पूछताछ के दौरान पता चला है कि आरोपी अजय पर थाना मूडावा व बहरोड़ राजस्थान में करीब आधा दर्जन मुकदमे चोरी के दर्ज हैं। अजय के मुताबिक भागने वाले एक आरोपी का नाम अमित है। जो अजय का साढू है तथा दूसरा आरोपी राहुल है। जो अमित का दोस्त है।

ये तीनों मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं। पुलिस अब इसके साथियों की तलाश में है। पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि रिमांड के दौरान आरोपी से 60 हजार रुपए भी बरामद किए जाएंगे।

