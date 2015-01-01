पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:बिना सीएलयू नगर परिषद ने कर दिया भाजपा जिला कार्यालय का नक्शा पास

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कंट्रोल्ड एरिया में आने वाली जमीन पर डीटीपी के दखल के बाद अगस्त माह से चल रही थी सीएलयू लेने पर कार्यवाही

(धर्मनारायण शर्मा) नगर परिषद ने सारे नियम कानूनों को दरकिनार करते हुए एक अन-अप्रूव्ड कॉलोनी में ली गई भूमि का सीएलयू हुए बिना ही उसका नक्शा पास कर दिया। मामला भाजपा जिला कार्यालय के निर्माण से जुड़ा है। सत्ता दल से जुड़े इस भवन का नक्शा होने के कारण एक सप्ताह पहले 17 नवंबर को चुपचाप यह कार्रवाई की गई।

वह बात अलग है कि जिस जमीन पर यह भवन बनाए जाने की तैयारी की जा रही है, वह इलाका डीटीपी का कंट्रोल्ड एरिया कहलाता हैं, जहां सीएलयू करवाना जरूरी है। कमाल यह है कि इसी जमीन के ठीक सामने बन रही पूर्व डिप्टी स्पीकर के भाई की एक बिल्डिंग पर इसी नगर परिषद ने नियमानुसार नक्शा पास न होने का हवाला देते हुए ढाई माह पहले सील लगा दी थी और अब अदालती आदेश के बाद उससे सीएलयू मांगते हुए डी-सीलिंग भी कर दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के महेंद्रगढ़ रोड पर गणपति गार्डन के सामने भाजपा का जिला कार्यालय बनाने के लिए 3 साल पहले करीब एक हजार वर्ग गज जमीन पार्टी ने खरीदी थी। उस पर भवन बनाने की तैयरी करते हुए पार्टी की ओर से इसी साल 12 फरवरी को नगर परिषद में नक्शा मंजूरी के लिए फाइल जमा करवाई गई। 26 मार्च को नगर परिषद के पोर्टल पर यह नक्शा आया और उसके बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव के कारण लॉकडाउन हो गया।

सूत्रों के अनुसार जुलाई माह में दोबारा जब नक्शा पास करने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हुई तो भाजपा के तत्कालीन जिला अध्यक्ष ने इसमें हो रही देरी के लिए मामला तत्कालीन उपायुक्त आरके सिंह के सामने रखा। उसके बाद 23 जुलाई को डीसी की मौजूदगी में बैठक हुई जिसमें नगर परिषद के तत्कालीन ईओ विजयसिंह, एक्सईएन हेमंत कुमार, डीटीपी प्रवीण चौहान, भाजपा अध्यक्ष शिवकुमार महत्ता भी मौजूद थे।

इसमें तय हुआ कि जमीन कंट्रोल्ड एरिये में आती है, इसलिए बिल्डिंग बनाने से पहले सीएलयू लेनी होगी। इसके बाद तहसीलदार से रिपोर्ट मांगी तो उसने भी 19 अगस्त को कस्बे की चकबंदी न होने का हवाला देते हुए खसरा नंबर 1528/2 व 1529 की सीएलयू करवाने की राय जाहिर की।

इससे पहले ही भाजपा जिला इकाई द्वारा डीसी की बैठक के बाद 5 अगस्त को सीएलयू करवाने के लिए पोर्टल पर अप्लाई किया जा चुका था। जब यह प्रक्रिया चल रही थी, तभी भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के अथॉराइज्ड सिग्नेचरी ललित बतरा के एक पत्र के जवाब में डायरेक्टर अर्बन लोकल बॉडी ने 25 अगस्त को पत्र क्रमांक 5175 के तहत सीएलयू करवाने के लिए 4 प्वाइंट पूरे करने का कहा, जिनमें मौके की तक्सीम, सजरा साइट प्लान, 7ए की रिपोर्ट (डायरेक्टर जनरल टाउन प्लानर) तथा सीएलयू के लिए सरकार द्वारा उस क्षेत्र के लिए बनाया गया ड्राफ्ट डवलपमेंट प्लान शामिल था।

उसी दिन नगर परिषद ने डायरेक्टर लोकल बॉडी को ये सभी रिपोर्ट भेज भी दी। जब नियमानुसार भवन का नक्शा मंजूर करने की यह कार्रवाई जब चल रही थी, उसी बीच अचानक 17 नवंबर को नगर परिषद के अधिकारी द्वारा संबंधित जमीन का बिना सीएलयू करवाए भाजपा के जिला कार्यालय के भवन का नक्शा पास करना अचरज भरा है।

इसके सामने वाली जमीन पर अदालती आदेश के चलते खुद नप ने सीएलयू करवाने के नाम पर हटाई थी अपनी लगाई सील
यहां बता दें कि गणपति गार्डन के साथ वाली जमीन पर हरियाणा रोडवेज के पूर्व जीएम व पूर्व डिप्टी स्पीकर संतोष यादव के भाई लाजपत यादव द्वारा बनाए जा रहे कॉमर्शियल भवन का निर्माण कार्य गलत बताते हुए उसे सितंबर माह के पहले सप्ताह में रोककर भवन को सील कर दिया था।

इस मामले में पीड़ित पक्ष जब कोर्ट में गया तो अदालत ने 20 अक्टूबर को इसकी सीएलयू करवाने के आदेश जारी किए थे। इसके बाद नगर परिषद ने 2 नवंबर को अपने पत्र क्रमांक 1642-1644 के तहत डी-सीलिंग करते हुए पहले सीएलयू करवाने की छूट दी थी।

भाजपा कार्यालय के भवन बनाने संबंधी नक्शे को 17 नवंबर को मंजूरी दी गई है। वह जमीन म्यूनिसिपल एरिये में आती है, इसलिए यह कार्रवाई की गई। इसके लिए सीएलयू करवाने की कोई जरूरत नहीं थी। यह प्रक्रिया पहले क्यों चलाई गई, मुझे इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। -केके यादव, कार्यकारी अधिकारी, नगर परिषद नारनौल।

सीएलयू के लिए पोर्टल पर एप्लीकेशन आई थी, हमने उस पर अपनी रिपोर्ट दे दी थी। उस जमीन पर नगर परिषद ने नक्शा बनाना मंजूर कर दिया है, इसकी जानकारी तो मिली है, किंतु वह ऑफिशियल इंटीमेशन नहीं है। नगर परिषद ने सीएलयू लेने के लिए खुद ही कार्रवाई प्रारंभ की, अब नक्शा भी इन्होंने ही पास कर दिया। अगर गलत तरीके से नक्शा पास किया गया है तो ऐसा करने वाले स्वयं जिम्मेवार होंगे। -प्रवीण कुमार चौहान, डीटीपी नारनौल।

