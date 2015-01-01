पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:बिना पटाखे मनेगी इस बार दिवाली पहले दिए थे 2 घंटे, अब 30 तक पटाखे ही बैन

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • लोगों ने सरकार से मांगी पटाखे चलाने के लिए 2 घंटे की छूट की इजाजत

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र (एनसीआर) में शामिल जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में सरकार/प्रशासन ने दीपावली पर इस बार पटाखे बेचने के साथ उनके फोड़ने पर भी रोक लगा दी है। जिलाधीश ने शुक्रवार को जारी किए अपने आदेश में जिले के लोगों को स्पष्ट तौर पर केवल दीप जलाकर प्रदूषण रहित दीपावली मनाने का आह्वान किया है।

साथ ही उन्होंने आदेशों का उल्लंघन करने पर सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाने की बात कही है। ऐसे में इस बार जिले के लोगों को बगैर पटाखा फोड़े दीपावली का पर्व मनाना पड़ेगा। इससे मायूस व हताश लोगों ने प्रशासन से दीपावली पर्व पर केवल 2 घंटे पटाखे फोड़ने की छूट देने की मांग की है।

बता दें कि देशभर में वायु प्रदूषण के चलते खराब हो रही हवा की गुणवत्ता को ध्यान में रखते हुए नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने दीपावली पर्व पर बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए दिल्ली तथा एनसीआर क्षेत्र में शामिल हरियाणा, राजस्थान व उत्तर प्रदेश के जिलों में 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर आधी रात तक पटाखों की बिक्री करने तथा पटाखे फोड़ने पर पूर्णतया रोक लगा दी है।

साथ ही एनजीटी ने दिल्ली, हरियाणा समेत देश के अन्य राज्य सरकारों को दीपावली पर इन आदेशों की पालना सुनिश्चित करवाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। हालांकि एनजीटी ने अपने आदेश में यह भी कहा कि जिन शहरों में हवा की गुणवत्ता सही है, वहां दीपावली पर केवल रात को दो घंटे 8 से 10 बजे तक ग्रीन पटाखों को बिक्री और इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

जिले के हेमंत चौबे, शुभम, अभिषेक मित्तल, मनोज मित्तल, राजेश यादव, नरेंद्र कुमार, नीतेश कुमार व अशोक कुमार समेत अनेक लोगों ने प्रशासन से दीपावली पर्व पर केवल दो घंटे रात को 8 से 10 बजे तक केवल पटाखे बजाने की छूट देने की मांग की है। उन्होंने बताया कि दीपावली भारतवर्ष का मुख्य पर्व है। इस पर्व पर दीप सज्जा के साथ-साथ आतिशबाजी का विशेष महत्व है।

नारनौल समेत प्रदेश के 17 जिलों में पटाखा बेचने व फोड़ने पर लगाई रोक : प्रदेश सरकार ने नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) के निर्देशानुसार नारनौल, भिवानी, गुरुग्राम, अंबाला, सिरसा, पलवल, फरीदाबाद, हिसार, बहादुरगढ़, रेवाड़ी, कैथल, कुरुक्षेत्र समेत एनसीआर क्षेत्र में शामिल सभी जिलों पर दीपावली पर्व पर 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर आधी रात कर पटाखों की बिक्री व पटाखे फोडऩे पर रोक लगा दी है।

एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार एनसीआर क्षेत्र में शामिल नारनौल समेत प्रदेश के दूसरे जिलों में वायु गुणवत्ता गंभीर स्थिति में है। इसलिए प्रदेश सरकार ने एनजीटी के आदेशों का पालन प्रदेश के एनजीटी में शामिल व बाहर रहे 22 पटाखों की बिक्री व उनको बजाने व चलाने पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है।

विश्वकर्मा पूजा दिवस समारोह कल

महेंद्रगढ़. भगवान विश्वकर्मा पूजा दिवस रविवार को विश्वकर्मा मंदिर महेंद्रगढ़ में मनाया जाएगा। कमेटी प्रधान पुरुषोत्तम जांगिडा ने बताया कि 15 नंवबर को भगवान विश्वकर्मा दिवस पर विश्वकर्मा पूजा दिवस मनाया जाए रहा है। उन्होंने समारोह में अधिक से अधिक लोगों को शामिल होकर धर्म-लाभ उठाने का आह्वान किया है।

छोटी दिवाली पर बाजार रहे गुलजार

धनतेरस के बाद छोटी दीपावली पर भी शुक्रवार बाजार गुलजार रहे। धनतेरस पर जहां सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों की दुकानों, रेडिमेड कपड़ों की दुकानों, बर्तनों की दुकानों व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकानों पर भारी भीड़ रही।

वहीं छोटी दीपावली पर मिठाइयों की दुकानों, सजावट के सामान, खील-पतासों व पोस्टर आदि की दुकानों पर भारी भीड़ देखने को मिली। हालांकि बाजारों में दूसरी दुकानों पर भी खरीद के लिए ग्राहक पहुंचे, लेकिन धनतेरस की अपेक्षा आधी भीड़ रही। बाजार में मिठाइयां, पूजा का सामान, खील-पताले, फल पोस्टर, कैलेंडर व दूसरे सामान की जमकर खरीददारी की। इसके चलते मिठाइयों की दुकानों पर भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।

जिला के नागरिकों से आह्वान किया है कि वे कोविड-19 के चलते त्योहारों के सीजन पर उचित व्यवहार का पालन करें और कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने में जिला प्रशासन की मदद करें। पूरा विश्व कोरोना वायरस महामारी से जूझ रहा है। हम सबको इसके बचाव के लिए सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई सभी गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि त्योहारों के दौरान बाजारों में अधिक भीड़ होने के कारण संक्रमण फैलने का अधिक खतरा बढ़ गया है। हमें समय-समय पर सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई सभी गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी है। उन्होंने दुकानदारों से आह्वान किया कि वे इस बात का पूरा ख्याल रखें कि कोविड-19 की सभी गाइडलाइन की पालना हो। ऐसा नहीं करने पर संबंधित दुकानदार के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

- अजय कुमार, उपायुक्त

