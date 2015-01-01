पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:नए वोट बनवाने के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर भी कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता सूचियों का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान आगामी 15 दिसंबर तक चलेगा

जिले का जो युवा एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष का हो जाएगा वो अपना वोट बनवाने के लिए संबंधित बूथ लेवल अधिकारी के पास जाकर आवेदन कर सकता है। इसके अलावा नेशनल वोटर सर्विस पोर्टल डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डॉट एनवीएसपी डॉट इन पर जाकर भी ऑनलाइन अप्लाई कर सकता है। निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार मतदाता सूचियों का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान आगामी 15 दिसंबर तक चलेगा।

उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर तक चलने वाले इस अभियान के दौरान नए वोट बनवाने, कटवाने तथा किसी भी प्रकार की शुद्धिकरण का काम किया जाएगा। कोई भी नागरिक अपने बीएलओ यानी बूथ लेवल अधिकारी से फार्म प्राप्त कर सकता है। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि इस अभियान के दौरान सभी गांवों व शहरों में बीएलओ के पास सभी प्रकार के फार्म उपलब्ध रहेंगे।

ये फार्म भरने के बाद यहींं पर जमा करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि फार्म जिले के सभी 781 मतदान केंद्रोंं पर उपलब्ध रहेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला का कोई भी नागरिक इस अभियान से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय के टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 पर भी संपर्क किया जा सकता है। इस नंबर पर वोट से संबंधित हर प्रकार की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

यह आपके लिए काम की चीज

  • यदि आपका नाम फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची में दर्ज नहीं है तो आप अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज करवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर-6 अवश्य भरें।
  • -मतदाता सूची से अपना नाम कटवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर 7 भरें।
  • -अपने पार्टिकुलर में संशोधन करवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर 8 भरें।
  • -एक ही विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में एक मतदान केन्द्र से दूसरे मतदान केन्द्र पर अपना नाम स्थानान्तरण करवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर 8क भर सकता है।
  • -मतदाता फार्म www.nvsp.in पोर्टल पर जाकर ऑनलाइन भी भर सकते हैं। आॅनलाइन फार्म भरने के लिए अपना हाल ही में खिचवाया हुआ रंगीन पासपोर्ट साईट फोटो, जन्म तिथि व रिहायश के प्रमाण की आरिजनल प्रति स्कैन करके अपलोड करें।

गांव ककराला में बाबा भैया सेवा दल के सदस्यों के रविवार काे जागरूकता रैली निकाली। सेवा दल के सदस्य रामेश्वर दयाल ने बताया कि चुनाव चाहे किसी भी प्रकार का हो प्रत्येक प्रत्याशी वोटरों को लुभाने के लिए अनेक प्रकार से प्रलोभन देते हैं। जैसे-शराब बांटना, नोट के बदले वोट या अन्य कई प्रकार के प्रलोभन। इन्हीं प्रलोभनों में आकर अकसर वोटर उम्मीदवार की योग्यता को नहीं परख पाते।

ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव नजदीक आ रहें हैं। इसी के चलते क्षेत्र में सामुदायिक प्रयास देखने को मिल रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में गांव में एक मतदाता जागरूक रैली निकली गई है। जिसका संचालन सुमेर सिंह ने किया। इस जागरूकता रैली में सभी ग्रामीणों ने चर्चा में हिस्सा लिया। रैली के दौरान महिलाओं में विशेष उत्साह था जैसे उनकी दबी हुई आवाज को मंच मिल गया हो।

ग्राम में नुक्कड़ चर्चा में रमेश, पवित्रा, उगन्ता, भगवानी, कृष्णा, गंगा, रानी सहित कई महिलाओं ने हिस्सा लिया, वहीं ग्रामीण पुरुषों में राजेन्द्र भारद्वाज, गुरदयाल सिंह, अनिल, कृष्ण, पप्पू सहित अन्य ने भाग लिया। इस रैली में वीर, धर्मन्द्र, प्रदीप, सुनील, यशवंत, कैलाश, प्रवीण, योगेश, धर्मबीर, कर्मबीर, यशपाल, धर्मपाल, सुनील, अजय, पंकज और आदित्य सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों व स्वयंसेवकों ने हिस्सा लिया।

