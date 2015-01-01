पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:ई-संजीवनी एप पर घर से ही लें सकते हैं चिकित्सीय परामर्श

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
ई-संजीवनी एप डाउनलाेड करने की शपथ दिलाती पीओ लता शर्मा।

सीडीपीओ कार्यालय में महिला शक्ति केंद्र प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम हुआ जिसमें गर्भवती महिलाओं को खुद की देखभाल करने संबंधी आवश्यक जानकारी दी गई। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के सौजन्य से आयोजित इस जागरुकता कार्यक्रम में पीओ लता शर्मा ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य ही असली धन है। विशेषकर गर्भवती महिलाएं स्वास्थ्य के प्रति सचेत रहते हुए पौष्टिक आहार का सेवन करें ताकि स्वस्थ बच्चे को जन्म दें सकें। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी को संजीवनी एप डाउनलोड करने की शपथ भी दिलाई।

बताया कि इस एप के माध्यम से घर बैठे ही चिकित्सीय परामर्श लें सकती हैं। पीओ ने कहा कि अपने खाने का तरीका व समय डाॅक्टर की हिदायतों के अनुसार ही जारी रखें। मौसमी फल-सब्जियों का सेवन करें। इसके अलावा समय-समय पर स्वास्थ्य की जांच करवाते रहें। खून की कमी न होने दें तथा समय पर आयरन की गोली लेते रहें।

इसके अलावा आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र में मिलने वाली सुविधाओं का भी लाभ उठाएं। कार्यक्रम में वन स्टाॅप सेंटर की संस्थापक वंदना यादव ने बताया कि लघु सचिवालय के पुराने भवन में वन स्टाॅप सेंटर स्थापित है। इसमें महिलाओं की घरेलू हिंसा की शिकायतों को दूर किया जाता है।

इस सेंटर में महिलाओं के पांच दिन तक रुकने की भी व्यवस्था है। महिलाओं को अपनी समस्या रखने का पूरा अवसर प्रदान किया जाता है। इस केंद्र में महिलाओं के लिए 24 घंटे सुविधा उपलब्ध रहती हैं। उन्होंंने बताया कि कोई भी महिला 01282-250091 पर फोन कर जानकारी ले सकती हैं। इस अवसर पर सीडीपीओ सरला यादव व सुपरवाईजर व आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर मौजूद थी।

